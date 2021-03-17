Review of “Presentation, Selma Blair” | Hollywood journalist

Rachel Fleit does a doc portrait of the actor’s struggle with multiple sclerosis and his pursuit of long and arduous treatment.



Actor Selma Blair first appears in new documentary about her struggles with multiple sclerosis (MS) dressed as Norma Desmond, the reclusive and stranded silent movie star played by Gloria Swanson in Sunset Boulevard. In a sparkly turban, a leopard-print maxi dress, and her cane by her side, Blair has displayed a wacky self-awareness in her public image, especially since her diagnosis was announced in October 2018. I have probably had this incurable disease since. 15 years old. at least, she wrote in an Instagram post. And I’m relieved to know at least. And share.

She is, in fact, exceptionally open to Rachel Fleits Presentation, Selma Blair. By its title (grammatically incorrect), the film is a kind of reintroduction Cruel Intentions and The revenge of a blonde co-star (Blair was always keenly aware of her place in Hollywood as a supporting actress, she says). Debuting at SXSW this year and streaming later this year on Discovery +, Presentation is a remarkably moving portrait of a woman in her forties forced to reassess her relationships and her sense of self in the face of a chronic illness that sometimes makes her unable to speak or control her movements. When she was first diagnosed, Blair recalls, she shivered uncontrollably. She still struggles to take out the trash and often crawls up the stairs to her bedroom with one hand on each step to help her balance. Outside the home, with so much more stimuli, her symptoms tend to become more severe and unpredictable.

Fleit has two formidable assets for his first feature film: Blairs’ witty charm and a deliberate lack of self-awareness. (She retains a relatable vanity about how she looks, though it’s not clear how authentic she is compared to a set-up for the camera.) During his lighter moments, the actor is a delight. puckish to be around, like the kind of friend who doesn’t have to try very hard to make you laugh. In her darker, more philosophical moments, Blair is no less fascinating, such as when she talks about her dying, unseen mother. My mom tied a darkness to me, the actor said, his desire for a different kind of mother-daughter relationship haunting.

MS afflicts its patients by turning their immune system against their brain and spinal cord. (Its symptoms vary from person to person and its causes are unknown.) Presentation tells about Blairs’ stem cell transplant, a week-long procedure that in her case involves harvesting her stem cells, temporarily suppressing the patient’s immune response with chemotherapy, and then reinserting the cells in the hope that a healthier immune system will be rebuilt. The treatment is not without risk of death and would be painful in the extreme. Blair has an out-of-body experience halfway.

The seemingly self-recorded footage of the actor crying on his hospital bed is difficult to watch, and it’s even more heartbreaking when she considers how her young son, Arthur, might fare after his death. It’s impossible not to feel that Blair may have accepted the documentary so that her only child could someday see a version of her mother before her MS progressed even further, especially with a case as serious as hers could leave her with brain damage.

After her transplant, a doctor tells Blair that labor can be therapeutic in the process of recovery. A glance at her filmography suggests a steady trickle of jobs, but she also says of the industry, I don’t know who would believe me. Perhaps the most surprising admission is that, despite her ambitions, she never cared to be the best actress she could be, relying on the relative ease of supporting roles (as she saw them) to build. a career spanning several decades. Which does not mean that she is not proud of her work, how else to explain Cruel IntentionsT-shirt she puts on in the hospital?

Blair is so transparent and articulate in describing her illness and how it has transformed the way she sees herself, especially the shame she feels for the symptoms that she cannot help that it is frustrating at times. that Fleit does not show himself a little further. Given the often isolating effects of disability, it would have been helpful to understand how Blairs’ social circles have changed since his removal from the public eye.

And given the hugely uneven medical care that patients in America receive based on their wealth (or lack thereof), it might have been instructive to get some idea of ​​how accessible (or not) treatment is. like the one that represents about half of the film. Its effects aren’t as dramatic or instantaneous as Blair had hoped, but the doc’s heart lies in her glimpses of her daily existence anyway, crisp. Gray gardens jokes or cares less and less if the neck massager she bought for her muscle cramps is really a vibrator. Now she just has more urgent things to think about.



Production Company: Liddell Entertainment

Distributor: Discovery +

Director: Rachel Fleit

Producers: Mickey Liddell, Pete Shilaimon, Troy Nankin

Executive Producer: Cass Bird

Director of Photography: Shane Sigler

Editors: Sloane Klevin

Composer: Raphaelle Thibaut

Location: South by Southwest Film Festival (Feature Documentary Competition)



90 minutes