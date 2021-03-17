Martin Lewis sends warning to everyone with a Netflix, Disney +, or Amazon Prime subscription

TV and movie subscription services have taken off in recent years, giving home viewers a stream of viewing options to choose from.

Services like Netflix, Amazon Prime, and Disney + have grown dramatically as on-demand viewing becomes more important than ever.

Not only has the way we watch and buy movies and TV changed, but you can now sign up for monthly subscriptions to an incredible range of items, from food delivery services to makeup and beauty products.

Many people sign up for these services and hardly care about the money that regularly comes out of their bank accounts each month to pay for these subscriptions, as reported. Manchester Evening News.

But now money saving expert Martin Lewis has sent an important message to those who subscribe to these subscription services.

Speaking on BBC Radio 5 Live last month, the MoneySavingExpert said: “We have obviously seen huge growth in subscriptions, from food boxes to dry cleaning to flowers, as well as the obvious Netflix and Amazon Primes. and Disney +.

“A lot of people, I have to say, say they know they shouldn’t have them and they don’t watch a lot but they don’t cancel.

“That’s exactly what’s going on here. The obvious reason why companies often do free trials or low cost trials to get people to sign up is the apathy dividend; they hope they win because people forget to cancel for a month or two. Of course, some people love it and think it’s worth it. But it is a short-term contribution to profits. “

Martin continued, “There is a more powerful psychology at play and I call it the ‘inertia dividend’. This is because we human beings are naturally predisposed to dislike losing something that we have.

“There are a lot of people who wouldn’t sign up for a movie service that they don’t really need if they had to pay for it, but they would for a free trial. They come in with the aim of l ‘cancel on their try ends but by then they’ve already gotten used to it and getting rid of it means it’s a waste. And we as humans don’t like the loss. “

“I want to say [it’s the same with] gym membership, which in normal times people continue when they’re not using it because they value the ability to go to the gym even if they can’t, a- he declared.

The financial reporter urged anyone who feels they are paying for unwanted services to properly analyze their situation and if they do not want to register now, they should cancel.

He explained, “So what we need to do is be clinical and recognize our own emotional biases.

“It’s important to try to reconsider your state of mind when you first signed up for the product. Knowing what you know now, ask yourself, ‘If I didn’t have this, is it? that I would pay for it? “And if the answer to that question is ‘no’, then be clinical and give it up.”