Innovative women in the entertainment industry

In light of Women’s History Month, The Daily Trojan recognizes that our universities are extraordinary agents of change.

March is Women’s History Month, which is why the daily Trojan Horse celebrates the achievements of pioneers. Turning to the annual theme for 2021, Valiant Women of the Vote: Refusing to Be Silenced, we commemorate the honorable role of women who have never backed down from a challenge and exceeded their efforts.

Throughout its history, USC has proudly noted alumni and faculty who pursue excellence in the entertainment industry. Let’s meet inspiring female figures who continue to break through in the entertainment industry.

Rayka Zehtabchi and Melissa Burton and Helen Yenser

Oscar winners, anyone? No one ever imagined that a movie about menstruation would win the Oscar for Best Documentary Short, except Period. End of the sentence. made in 2019. This documentary tells the story of women in India who do not have the necessary health protection and who face difficulties during their period. While the topic of menstruation was taboo and easily ignored as shameful or embarrassing, USC alumni Rayka Zehtabchi, Melissa Berton and Helen Yenser, searched for solutions to address the issue. The documentary follows the efforts of Project Pad and Action Indias to provide women in Kathikhera, New Delhi, with tampon machines that create tampons from sustainable materials.

Yoo lee

Yoo Lee, a graduate student studying animation and digital arts, was in her 40s when she entered her screenwriting class, but her dedicated eagerness to learn dubbed her worthy of achievement. Lee is the recipient of a $ 30,000 LAIKA grant from the Film Independents Project Involve program, providing him with a production grant to pursue his passion for stop-motion. She strives to produce a short animated stop-motion film. Born in South Korea, Lee first worked for the Saja fashion line in New York City using her skills in color, texture and workmanship. It wasn’t until after arriving at USC SCA John C. Hench’s Division of Animation + Digital Arts, where she learned and came to love the art of stock motion. She quickly invented A Poem from Alba, a touching story about a lonely elderly woman who became a pedestal on her journey to a fellowship. His blog continues to be filled with animations, fabrications and drawings. Now Lee is proud to introduce herself as a writer, host and director.

Alana bright

The coronavirus has hampered the dreams of many, but it hasn’t affected the musical spirit of this very talented freshman. In fact, Alana Bright, a rookie specializing in musical theater, decided to take on Laura Benantis’ #SunshineSongs challenge.

The talent paid off, and his compelling musical performance was one of seven featured in the HBO documentary Max Homeschool Musical: Class of 2020. Bright set out to share the topic of Dark Joy and the impact of George Floyds’ death all over the place. throughout the self-portrait documentary. Finally, she sang Lift Every Voice and Sing, to celebrate black culture and identity. As a college rookie, Brights aspirations motivate current high school students to pursue their passions despite the coronavirus. Be sure to watch this exclusive documentary opportunity turned into an incredible musical journey on HBO Max.

Nia sarfo

Inspired by her role model, Pulitzer Prize-winning playwright August Wilson, Nia Sarfo challenged pessimistic stereotypes about black women in Giving Voice. She was one of six college students featured in this Netflix documentary, which captured their efforts in the August 2018 Wilson Monologue competition. It required commitment and dedication to celebrate black heritage through the lyrical art of poetry. Representing Molly Cunningham of Joe Turners Come and Gone, Sarfo won first place in the Chicago areas and second place in the National Finals in New York. She honored Wilsons’ work, shocked and ecstatic by her deep dreams and visions. As a sophomore major in musical theater, Sarfo hopes to incorporate her dramatic experience of Giving Voice into future performances and undeniably strive to improve.

Jensen McRae

USC alumnus Jensen McRae became an internet sensation on Twitter when she posted a short cover of a Phoebe Bridgers parody on the coronavirus vaccine. Days after his viral tweet, Jensen worked with his team and producer Rahki to complete the post-coronavirus vaccination anthem. Early on in his music career, McRae expressed microaggressions and interracial relationships, conveying empathetic emotions to resonate with his fans. His recent hit, Immune, rightly lulls the anxiety and anticipation of listeners awaiting the end of this pandemic and its woes. With his guitar and his journals, McRae demonstrates the breathtaking power of poetic lyrics and harmonious melodies.

Gabriella Schultze

Ballet by day, biology by night. Despite the number of online courses, Gabriella Schultze, a first year student specializing in biological sciences, finds an opportunity to germinate in virtual courses that allow easy and remote access. During the day, Schultze trains for Sleeping Beauty while she studies biology at night. After deferring admission to USC twice before, Schultze treats this virtual convenience as a way to balance his academics with his passion for dance. While she hopes for a successful dance career as the main body of Ballet West, Schultze is also interested in genetic research. So far, this multitasking is taking a path no one has ever walked before, treading the first footprint of many others to follow. How about stepping out of your comfort zone to try something daring and different?

Stacy L. Smith

Stacy L. Smith founded the USC Annenberg Inclusion Initiative to pave the way for equality in the entertainment industry. She has studied gender, race / ethnicity, LGBTQ + community, disabilities and mental health in film and television. Smith’s influence spilled over from the powerful platforms of the United Nations, the White House, the Sundance Film Festival, and the Toronto Film Festival. His journey towards inclusion is never-ending. She successfully launched the 4% Challenge to Encourage Others to Hire Female Directors, from which developed the 4% documentary series: Films Gender Problem. Smith emboldened a cause and a willingness to fight, prompting many undergraduates to conduct inequality research under his direction.