I am proud to have been able to keep my Gujarati roots as a Bollywood singer: Bhoomi Trivedi | Gujarati movie news

knowing every nook and cranny of Ahmedabad, shares Bhoomi Trivedi as she fondly remembers the various trips to town with her parents. The singer was recently inaapnu amdavad promoteIndian Pro Music League. Accompanied by well-known singers like Javedi Ali and Aditi Singh Sharma, Bhoomi was very comfortable in the city as she interacted with the media and made sure to welcome her fellow singers in Gujarati. In a conversation with us, theRam chahe leela singer spoke about being a reading singer in Bollywood, her love for Gujarati music and why Ahmedabad is so close to her heart.

HAPPY TO BE RECOGNIZED AS A SINGER OF BOLLYWOOD AND GUJARATI PLAYBACK

Asking me to choose between Bollywood music and Gujarati music is like asking me to choose between my two children. How to choose a favorite? I grew up listening to Bollywood music. I’m a complete Bollywood

boiling. As for singing, I started singing with my mother when I was 10 years old. We sang Garba songs together. Later, I also started to train professionally. So I had exposure to both Bollywood and Gujarati music growing up. For musicians in Gujarat, I am seen as a reading Bollywood singer. For the Bollywood music industry, I am Gujarati. It gets a little hard to balance at times, but I’m happy that I was able to keep my roots even as a Bollywood play singer. I am happy to be recognized as a reading singer from Bollywood and Gujarati. I have met many singers in Bollywood who have had to abandon their regional background and completely blend in as a reading singer in Bollywood. I am proud to have been able to keep my Gujarati origins as well. I wish to do well in Bollywood and also find a way to bring more Gujarati music into this industry. I have a sweet corner for Gujarti movies and their music, and I also love Bollywood music. I can never choose one over the other.



WAS HAPPY WHEN HELLO

Won the national award

I have always seen a lot of South Indian movies dubbed in Hindi. People all over the country are watching these films because they are dubbed in Hindi. Why aren’t Gujarati movies also dubbed? Gujarati films also deserve the same appreciation and exposure. Having said that, I was delighted when

Hellaro won the national award. This film brought the Gujarati film industry to the fore. I am really proud of this film.

HAPPY TO TAKE THE STEREOTYPE OF BEING A BOLLYWOOD SINGER ONLY

The Gujarati music industry and the film industry have come a long way. Gujarat musicians have started to introduce the magic of Gujarti music to everyone now. The industry has been very successful now and has paved the way for the younger generation of musicians to shine and show their work to the world. This change is also what brought me back into the industry. I had been looking for something different and am happy to have finally found it in the Gujarati music industry. I’m happy that I was able to break the stereotype of being a Bollywood-only singer.

MY CONNECTION WITH GUJARAT HELD ME REALLY GROUNDED

Although I am from Vadodara, I have been visiting Ahmedabad from a young age. One of my fondest memories of Ahmedabad are the various trips I used to take in town with my parents. They would take me to the city and tell me how their love story had unfolded in Ahmedabad. They showed me the cafes where they were going to go out on a date and also showed me their meeting places. Ahmedabad and I have been going back for a long time, and it is the connection to this city and this state that has kept me close to my roots.

