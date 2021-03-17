Rotary Club of North Augusta Receives Acting Advice from Mayor of Batesburg-Leesville | News





The Rotary Club of North Augusta hosted the actor and mayor of Batesburg-Leesville to talk about acting and being mayor Thursday morning. As an actor, the more experience you have in life, the better off you will be, and service to your community should really be high on your to-do list, said Lancer Shull, Mayor of Batesburg-Leesville. Shull has served as president of Rotary, the school board, the chamber council, the Lexington County council tax committee, the commissioner of the Joint Municipal Water and Sewer Board, the County Municipal Association of Lexington, from the Board of Directors of the Municipal Association of SC the current mayor of Batesburg-Leesville. Although he is an actor, he is still the mayor of Batesburg-Leesville, and the two roles sometimes conflict with each other. A conflict can arise when he is performing mayor functions at the same time, when he is forced to travel for the role or when the role could present the mayor in a negative way. He was in conflict last month. I actually booked a small role and had a board meeting at the same time and made the choice to do the board meeting instead of the small role, Shull said. Shull has had roles in Lincoln, Replay, and Firefly, as well as independent films, which are his favorites. I would say probably a few indie movies that never came out, but I was the lead actor, were the funniest, I love working with new young directors who are inspiring and work hard to get their stuff out there – low, Shull said. He is a member of the Screen Actors Guild and his agent uses Actors Access, a website that casting directors post to when looking for actors. Shull also explained the roles of a producer, writer and actor and the steps to get a role. Today everything is done online and even before COVID everything was done online, shoot auditions, upload them to the site, then once your agent tells you, you have the audition, then the casting director chooses, Shull said. What Shull said he enjoys about acting is that even though he’s 50 he’s still able to do it because there is always a role for someone at any age. Learn that you really don’t lose anything, as long as I know I’m being asked to audition, knowing I’m in the top 25, then every time they call back and say it’s three, I know I did my job and it really motivates me, Shull said.







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos