Roman Kemp documentary viewers in tears as he reveals his secret struggle with depression and his best friend’s suicide





ROMAN Kemp’s new documentary left fans in tears as it opened up about his secret struggle with depression. Viewers flooded social media in support of the 28-year-old radio host, who revealed his mental health crisis followed the suicide of his best friend. 8 Roman left viewers in tears after opening up about his battle for mental health Credit: BBC Friends and fans reached out to congratulate Roman on his “brave and honest” show as they were “moved to tears” by his message. The Capital Breakfast host first recounted how he lost his close friend Joe Lyons “without any warning” in August of last year. TV personality Roman had worked alongside the 31-year-old for seven years and had “no idea he’s struggling” with his sanity. He was seen bursting into tears in the BBC documentary Three Our Silent Emergency as he discussed his reaction and spoke of his own struggle with depression. 8 Star featured in poignant documentary after losing best friend Joe Credit: Instagram 8 Roman revealed he had been taking antidepressants since he was a teenager Credit: BBC Roman revealed that he had been talking about sertraline, a type of antidepressant drug, since he was a teenager. “These are thoughts that I have been handling in my head since I was about 15 years old,” he tells the documentary’s cameras. “When I’m in this place where I haven’t taken my meds, there’s a part of me that [thinks] There is no way out. “It’s like there are five doors in front of you and they all have cement behind them. You feel trapped. You have no prospect of getting out and it’s a horrible place.” 8 Roman explained to viewers that he felt ‘trapped’ by his sanity Credit: BBC 8 Joe died in August 2020 as Roman had ‘no idea’ he was struggling Credit: Roman Kemp / Instagram Heartbroken fans took to Twitter to show their support, as well as celebrities including Niall Horan, singer Tom Grennan and TV stars Dick & Dom. “It was both revealing and beautiful,” wrote former One Direction member Niall. “We all have to look out for each other.” “What a truly moving, thought-provoking and well-articulated documentary,” Dick & Dom said. “You will have helped a lot. Little Bit Of Love frontman Tom hailed the documentary as a “must see” as viewers began to share their own experiences. 8 Fan flooded Twitter to support radio DJ Roman Credit: PA YOU’RE NOT ALONE EVERY 90 minutes in the UK a life is lost to suicide. It does not discriminate, affecting the lives of people in all corners of society – from the homeless and unemployed to builders and doctors, to reality stars and footballers. It’s the biggest killer of people under 35, deadlier than cancer and car crashes. And men are three times more likely to kill themselves than women. Yet it is rarely talked about, a taboo that threatens to continue its murderous rampage unless we all stop and realize, now. That’s why The Sun launched the You’re Not Alone campaign. The goal is that by sharing practical advice, raising awareness and breaking down the barriers people face when talking about their mental health, we can all do our part to help save lives. Let’s all vow to ask for help when we need it, and let’s listen to others … You are not alone. If you, or someone you know, needs help coping with mental health issues, the following organizations can support you: “After watching Roman’s documentary, I cried for 3 hours and realized that I was not well, so I texted my best friend to talk,” wrote one man. “This documentary could save people’s lives,” added another. “Feeling so moved after watching. It’s so powerful.” “I was moved to tears,” said a third. “Eye-opening watch that’s so important to all of us. Thanks for doing that, Roman.” Another concluded: “It breaks my heart. Thank you for taking antidepressants on TV and breaking the taboo, Roman.” 8 Roman spoke of considering suicide during a conversation with his mother Shirlie Credit: BBC 8 The star is the son of Spandau Ballet singer Martin Kemp Credit: Getty Roman has previously explained how he views suicide at his lowest point in his ongoing battle with depression. In the documentary, Roman explains how his mother, Wham! Singer Shirlie Holliman, 58, came to her aid before trying her luck. And, in the show, we can hear him confess to him in a moment of emotion: that day, I thought of going to the station and jumping in front of a train. I’m sorry I never told you that. And he says his suicidal thoughts are fueled in part by fear of having found success solely because his father is Spandau Ballet musician Martin Kemp, 59. ‘DON’T DO THIS’ Angry Patsy Palmer Abruptly Ends GMB After Show Calls Her Ex-Addict “ MOMENTING VICTORY ” Sarah Harding’s ‘tumors’ shrink after positive cancer treatment FRIENDS GIRLS GATHERED Girls Aloud had a secret reunion last summer for the first time in 8 years THE BLUE PLANET OF IVY In the extraordinary life of Beyonce and Jay-Z’s daughter, Blue Ivy ‘at a loss for words’ Louise Thompson reveals she suffered a tragic miscarriage earlier this year Exclusive drug ban Katie Price’s kids warn they’d cut her off if she got back on cocaine I remember thinking to myself, what’s the point? Why am I continuing? », Continued Roman. 2019 finalist Im A Celebrity concluded the documentary with easy ways to help friends who may be hiding mental health issues. He urges: pick up the phone, talk to your friends, see if they’re okay, and ask them twice if they’re okay. Roman Kemp says the death of his friend Joe Lyons tore my life apart after revealing his own suicidal thoughts







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos