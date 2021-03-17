The Low Down: Irish actor and leading talent to watch





Paul Mescal became a star of 2020 thanks to his performance in the BBC and Hulu drama “Normal People”. Ireland has seen a slew of acting talent take hold in recent years, such as Jessie Buckley with her starring turn as the pregnant wife of a Russian firefighter convicted in “Chernobyl” and Barry Keoghan, who drew attention with lead roles in two 2017 films, “Kill a Sacred Deer” and “Dunkirk”. Keoghan is now a BAFTA nominee for “Quiet with the Horses”, as is Niamh Algar, whose credits include “The Virtues” and “Raised by Wolves”. Elsewhere, Domhnall Gleeson has made a name for himself as General Dux in recent “Star Wars” films, as well as in “The Revenant” and “Ex Machina”. Among the new generation of actors to watch is Fionn O’Shea, chosen as one of the Shooting Stars of the Berlin Film Festival in 2021. A former student of “Normal People”, O’Shea will then be seen in “Wolf” by Nathalie Biancheri. Meanwhile, Clare Dunne – who starred in Phyllida Lloyd’s “Herself” – next appears in the upcoming Irish crime drama “Kin”. Seana Kerslake has just appeared in the new Irish drama “Smother”, after appearing in “Hole in the Ground” by Lee Cronin. Kerslake recently finished filming the upcoming comedy “Ballywalter”, starring Patrick Kielty. Having played Liza Minnelli in “Judy”, Gemma-Leah Devereux’s latest work can also be seen in “Smother”. Ann Skelly received applause and an IFTA nomination for her role in “Death and Nightingales”. Likewise, established directors prepare new projects. Lenny Abrahamson is preparing to shoot “Conversations with Friends”, the sequel to Sally Rooney’s adaptation “Normal People”. “Here Was Cuba” and “The Farthest”, documentary filmmaker and editor Emer Reynolds is about to start her first fictional film. Lorcan Finnegan’s third feature “Nocebo” has just started filming, while “The Hole in the Ground” director Lee Cronin is preparing the next film in the “Evil Dead” franchise. Others, like Neasa Hardiman (“Sea Fever”), Brendan Muldowney (“The Ten Steps”) and Lisa Mulcahy (“Ridley Road”), have garnered accolades across film and television. To come, new talents of director, like the actor turned director Antonia Campbell-Hughes, who has just directed his first feature film, “It Is in Us All”. Kate Dolan also directed her first feature film, the horror “You Are Not My Mother”, supported by Screen Ireland. Elsewhere, Hannah Quinn has directed episodes of “Vikings: Valhalla”, “Fate: The Winx Saga” and “The Stranger”, while Tom Sullivan directed “Arracht” in Irish, Ireland’s entry into the category. international Oscar feature films. Celebrity short filmmaker Cathy Brady made her debut last year with “Wildfire,” which premiered at film festivals in London and Toronto.







