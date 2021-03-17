Cleveland approves historic status of site where iconic Hollywood posters were printed





CLEVELAND, Ohio A building that once housed a printing press that produced some of Hollywood’s most recognizable movie posters has been designated a historic monument. Mayor Frank Jackson on Tuesday signed a law granting historic status to the Otis Lithograph Building at East 30th Street and Payne Avenue. The legislation, which took effect immediately, was approved by Cleveland City Council on Monday. Granting landmark status would require an owner to respect the historic building design. It could also help secure historic tax credits for redevelopment projects. The building once housed Otis Lithograph, then Morgan Lithograph after the two companies merged in the late 1920s. They were the main poster printers for the film industry and for circuses. Among them were Universals Frankenstein and The Mummy, two films from the early 1930s starring Boris Karloff. Cleveland Mayor Frank Jackson on Tuesday signed a law designating the Otis Lithograph building on East 30th Street at Payne Avenue as a historic monument. The building dates from 1911 and was associated with the early 20th century art scene in Cleveland, Alice Sloan of Architecture Perspectus, representing building owner Robert Kanner, recently told a council panel. The main part of the structure consists of 17 bays with a serrated roof and upper windows. Morgan operated at the site for several years. Now working like Morgan litho, the company is based nearby on Commerce Avenue. Learn more about Cleveland City Hall Cleveland City Council approves 2021 budget, targets neighborhoods, helps homeowners Cleveland City Council votes to designate March 25 as Michael Stanley Day in the city Wolstein Center mega-site will allow Cleveland to target coronavirus vaccination efforts on hard-to-reach residents Chief Justice Maureen OConnor appoints panel to consider suspending indicted Cleveland Councilor Ken Johnson City Council wants to question Clevelands Police Chief on why officers weren’t allowed to hunt car thieves

