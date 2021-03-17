Sabine Schmitz dies aged 51 Top Gear stars pay tribute





Top Gear presenter Sabine Schmitz has died after a battle with cancer. Known as the Queen of the Nrburgring Racecourse, Schmitz became a regular host after the program redesign in May 2016 following the departure of Jeremy Clarkson, Richard Hammond and James Mays. In July 2020, Schmitz revealed on Facebook that she suffered from extremely persistent cancer and has relapsed since the start of the pandemic. Since the announcement of his passing, his Top Gear co-stars and his racing and motorsport brands have posted tributes on social media to honor the two-time winner of the ADAC TOTAL 24h-Rennen. Co-host Paddy McGuinness said: She gave me advice on how to drive a Ferrari really fast and stalked me in a banger race. Brilliantly bonkers and an amazing human being! RIP the great Sabine Schmitz. She gave me advice on how to drive a Ferrari really fast and tracked me down in a banger race. Brilliantly bonkers and an amazing human being! RIP the great Sabine Schmitz. pic.twitter.com/awtbOnMD90 Paddy McGuinness (@PaddyMcGuinness) March 17, 2021 Former Top Gear host Jeremy Clarkson also recalled Schmitz on Twitter, posting: Terrible news about Sabine Schmitz. A person so sunny and so full of beans. Terrible news from Sabine Schmitz. A person so sunny and so full of beans. Jeremy Clarkson (@JeremyClarkson) March 17, 2021 James May added his own tribute by tweeting: I never thought automakers should be on the Ring, but I always thought Sabine Schmitz should, and would be. Rotten news. #REST IN PEACE. I never thought that automakers should be in the Ring, but I always thought that Sabine Schmitz should and would be. Rotten news. #REST IN PEACE James May (@MrJamesMay) March 17, 2021 The Grand Tour c0-host pairs have called Schmitz a true driving legend. Very sad to learn of the death of Sabine Schmitz, said Richard Hammond on Twitter. The ring has lost its queen. REST IN PEACE. Very sad to learn of the passing of Sabine Schmitz, a true driving legend who will be sadly missed by many. The ring has lost its queen. REST IN PEACE Richard Hammond (@RichardHammond) March 17, 2021 Current and former Top Gear hosts were joined by racing professionals, who also paid tribute to Schmitz and celebrated his contributions to motorsport. Professional racing driver Tom Coronel thanked Schmitz for the fun on and off the track, adding that the world had lost a super fast woman. RIP Sabine, the queen of the Nrburgring Nordschleife.

The world has lost a super fast woman, it was an honor to run with you. Thank you for the fun on and off the track, Sabine.

Race in peace #SabineSchmitz #nurburgring #nordschleife pic.twitter.com/hJddiiagHV Tom Coronel (@TomCoronel) March 17, 2021 The Nrburgring also honored Schmitz, stating: The Nrburgring has lost its most famous racing driver. Sabine Schmitz died far too soon after a long illness. She and her joyful nature will be missed. Rest in peace Sabine! Schmitz was supposed to participate in the NSL, but was unable to do so due to his illness. Porsche Motorsport has published: #NLS Very sad to learn that Sabine Schmitz (1969-2021) has passed away. The Queen of Nordschleife was a crowd favorite because of her open and humorous manner. Twice @ 24hNBR the winner was an icon driving the #Frikadelli #Porsche. Our sympathy goes out to his family and friends For something else to watch, check out our TV guide.







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos