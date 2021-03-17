Chadwick Boseman could win Oscar for best actor without a photo nomination

One of the surprises of the Oscar nomination morning was the “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom” snob in Best Picture. This Netflix movie has always received five nominations, including Best Actor for Big Favorite Chadwick boseman. If the late star wins as planned, it will be the first time in 11 years that the champion’s best actor film has not been nominated for best picture.

Jeff Bridges was the last winner for Best Actor whose film, “Crazy Heart” of 2009, was not in contention for the top prize. It was also the first year of the Expanded Best Picture Era, so there’s a precedent for a win under these circumstances. In this century the only other winners who fall under this bill are Denzel Washington for the 2001 “Training Day” and Forest whitaker for ‘The Last King of Scotland’ of 2006, the latter being the most recent of five men to win the Best Actor award as his film’s only nomination.

Best Actor and Best Picture have been closely linked throughout Oscar history – hardly shocking in an industry dominated by (white) men in which male (white) stories take priority. Most films from the champions for best actor are at least nominated for the main award. Excluding the three Best Picture winners which won Best Actor and Best Actress – “It Happened One Night” (1934), “One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest” (1975) and “The Silence of the Lambs ”(19991) – there were 24 films that won Best Picture and Best Actor, compared to Skinny Eight that won Best Picture and Best Actress.

“The King’s Speech” (2010) and “The Artist” (2011) are the most recent to double the awards for best film and best actor. “The Revenant” (2015) has arguably been the closest to achieving this since then, with Leonardo DiCaprio eventually hooked up her little golden man, but the film lost the big one to “Spotlight.” “Million Dollar Baby” (2004) is the latest to win Best Picture and Best Actress. Since then, there have been six Best Actress winners among the non-Best Picture nominees, the most recent being the defending champion. Renee Zellweger for “Judy”.

Boseman, who died in August following a secret battle with colon cancer, ended up being the only candidate in his lineup – Ahmed Rice (“Sound of Metal”), Anthony hopkins (“The father”), Gary Oldman (“Mank”) and Steven yeun (“Minari”) are the others – that didn’t come from a nominee for Best Picture. Still, that shouldn’t have much, if any, influence on his chances. You can safely say that if someone is upset by the “My Rainey” Best Picture snob, they might feel more inclined to vote for them if they haven’t already intended to. All the momentum and sentiment is behind the actor after his Golden Globe and Critics Choice Awards wins, and he’s positioned to sweep the entire season.

Whitaker swept his season away, while Bridges won everything except the BAFTAs, losing to Colin firth for “A Single Man,” and Washington only won the Oscar. It was a crazy year in which Russel crowe, for consecutive victories, had pocketed everything else for “A Beautiful Mind” but infamous assaulted a BAFTA producer for the editing of his speech, and there was increasing pressure for Washington to win an Oscar for Best Actor which culminated with the two main awards given to black artists for the first time. At this point, there isn’t much to believe that Boseman won’t emulate Whitaker; he is the frontrunner at the Screen Actors Guild Awards, where he won a record four film offerings, BAFTAs and Oscars in the very first ratings.

