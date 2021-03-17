‘The Talk’ extends hiatus amid Sharon Osbourne fallout





1:13 PM PDT 03/16/2021



by



Mikey O’Connell



After a controversial defense of his friend Piers Morgan during a conversation about racism, Osbourne faces charges of further wrongdoing on set.

The speech will remain silent for another week. After dark Monday and Tuesday, the CBS panel series extends its brief hiatus from live broadcasts until Tuesday, March 23, as the network continues a review from the heated March 10 debate between Sharon Osbourne and Sheryl Underwood. Originally planning to return to live episodes on Wednesday, March 17, the show will remain dark as Osbourne’s defense of Piers Morgan and comments on racism especially his confrontation with Underwood his black colleague comes under the microscope internally. A CBS spokesperson sent Hollywood journalist the following comment about Tuesday’s extended hiatus: CBS is committed to providing a diverse, inclusive and respectful workplace in all of our productions. Have also been keenly aware of the significant concerns expressed and ongoing discussions regarding the events The speech. This includes a process where all voices are heard, complaints are investigated and appropriate action taken if necessary. The show will extend its production hiatus until next Tuesday as we continue to examine these issues. Fallout for Osbourne (and the show) was swift after the longtime panelist’s tearful defense of his friend and fellow Briton Morgan storming the filming of (and finally stop) ITV Hello Great Britain which he co-hosted since 2015 after his vitriolic criticism of Meghan Markle was viewed by most as racist. At one point, in his defense of Morgan, Osbourne attacked and demanded that Underwood tell him what Morgan had done wrong. “Educate me, tell me when you heard him say racist things,” Osbourne said. “I really feel like I’m about to be put in the electric chair because I have a friend, who a lot of people think is racist, so does that make me a racist?” Since then, control has only intensified. Original cast member Holly Robinson Peete tweeted that Osbourne made racist comments about him prior to his dismissal, a fact Osbourne disputed his own Twitter message. Tuesday, more overwhelming, reporter Yashar Ali posted a sub-stack detailing more claims of Osbourne’s racist language on the set of The speech including commentary from original panelist Leah Remini. Osbourne is the only original member of The speech to get to the current 11th season. Peete and Remini both left after the first season. Series creator Sara Gilbert left at the end of season nine, and Julie Chen left during season eight as her husband and former CBS boss Les Moonves saw his career implode in the middle of multiple allegations of sexual misconduct. Osbournes new publicist Howard Bragman issued the following statement on Tuesday: The only thing worse than a disgruntled ex-employee is a disgruntled former talk show host. For 11 years, Sharon has been kind, collegial and friendly to her hosts, as evidenced by their planning of parties, inviting them to her home in the UK and other acts of kindness too numerous to name. Sharon is disappointed but unfazed and hardly surprised by the lies, the recasting of the story and the bitterness that ensues. She will survive this, as she always has, and her heart will remain open and good because she refuses to let others bring her down. She thanks her family, friends and fans for being by her side and knowing her true nature.







