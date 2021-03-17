Demi Lovato Explains Her Decision To “Smoke Marijuana And Drink In Moderation” | Entertainment





Demi Lovato has revealed that she smokes marijuana and drinks alcohol “in moderation”. The 28-year-old singer – who suffered from a drug overdose in July 2018 – opened up about her battle with drug addiction and sobriety, and revealed that pretending she was going to be completely sober “doesn’t work” for her. According to ‘Entertainment Tonight’, she revealed in the new YouTube documentary series ‘Demi Lovato: Dancing With The Devil’, she said, “I’ve learned that it doesn’t work for me to say that I never will. do this again … I know I’m done with the stuff that’s gonna kill me, right? “Telling myself that I can never have a drink or smoke marijuana, I feel like it sets me up for failure because I’m a black and white thinker. “I had pierced it in my head for so many years that a glass was equivalent to a crack pipe … [I’ve] I smoked weed and drank in moderation. “ Demi admitted that she wasn’t sure whether to make her decision public because she didn’t want to encourage people to do the same. She explained, “I also don’t want people to hear that and think they can go out and try a drink or a joint, you know? “Because it’s not for everyone. Recovery isn’t a one-size-fits-all solution. You shouldn’t have to get sober if you’re not ready. “You shouldn’t get sober for others. You should do it for yourself.” However, some of his close friends questioned the decision in the documentary. Her assistant Jordan Jackson admitted, “It scares me a little now to know that she is not sober.” And her manager Scooter Braun said, “Demi knows that all moderation is not something that I totally agree with. “What I’ve learned from this whole addiction thing is that if I push her to do what I want, I push her away. I can’t control her. What I can do is be a friend and hope she’s right.

