Mumbai: “ Actor ”, his three collaborators, creators of Honeytrap web series, keeps him hostage to extort Rs 1.6 lakh





The filmmaker tried to convince the actor’s boyfriend that she had consented to relations with him, but to no avail. (Representative image) | Photo credit: iStock Images Highlights Pantnagar police have launched an investigation into the incident which took place on March 10 The filmmaker tried to convince the actor’s boyfriend that she had consented to relations with him, but to no avail. Bombay: A 42 year old web series creator was tricked and looted for Rs 1.6 lakh, allegedly by an actor and his three assistants. The accused traveled with the victim in his own vehicle around Ghatkopar-Sion. Meanwhile, Pantnagar police have launched an investigation into the incident that took place on March 10. No arrests have yet been made. A person known to the victim told him that an aspiring actress was eager to work in web series. The victim later called her for a hearing on March 6 and the two became intimate, according to a Times of India report. After meeting the actor, the woman’s boyfriend called him accusing him of exploiting the starlet. He also threatened the show’s creator to file a rape complaint against him. The filmmaker tried to convince the actor’s boyfriend that she had consented to relations with him, but to no avail. The boyfriend continued to call the victim and called him in Ghatkopar on March 10. When the victim arrived in Ghatkopar, the actor and his three male helpers jumped on his car and beat him. The accused then took the victim to Wadala and then to Sion. “They then demanded 4 lakh of rupees from him and ripped off his phone to transfer the money through the UPI app. However, the defendants ended up putting in the wrong passwords because they were not familiar with the app and could only transfer 1.4 lakh. had the victim arrested at an ATM where she was forced to withdraw 20,000 rupees. The accused then got out of the car threatening him, “a policeman said in the report. . On March 13, the victim approached the Kandivali police and lodged a complaint. Later, the case was transferred to the Pantnagar police station.







