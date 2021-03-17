Make Hollywood the model for equitable Los Angeles development

For years, Hollywood has been the starting point for struggles for development, density, and how and for whom Los Angeles should grow.

Hollywood is both a community and a symbol of LA, and it encapsulates many of the city’s challenges. It’s the entertainment capital with studios, theaters and chic hillside homes. There is a huge demand to continue transforming Hollywood into an upscale, walkable urban center, with high-rise apartments, hotels and offices next to metro stations.

But Hollywood is also home to historic immigrant quarters, mom-pop shops, and many older apartments with stabilized rents. The focus on Hollywood’s glitzy potential has made these working-class communities vulnerable to rising rents and evictions. Since 2000, there are exodus of low-income residents, mostly Latin Americans, originally from the region.

Yolanda Lichtman is a longtime resident and member of the Just Hollywood Coalition. She saw expensive new apartment buildings and luxury hotels rise in her neighborhood as her congregation at the Church of the Blessed Sacrament dwindled. Fewer and fewer people come to church because families have moved. They can’t afford the rent in Hollywood, she said.

Now the Los Angeles City Planning Commission and City Council have the opportunity to rethink how Hollywood should develop. The committee is expected to vote this week on a new Hollywood Community Plan, which will establish new land use rules for the area stretching from Los Feliz to the hills above the Sunset Strip.

It is clear that Hollywood has to change. Los Angeles is in a housing crisis, having failed for decades to build enough housing to meet the needs of the population. The city needs to plan 455,000 new units, including nearly 185,000 units for low-income residents, by 2029. It makes sense to focus development in areas with good public transportation and jobs, like Hollywood.

This will be the city’s second attempt at a new Hollywood community plan. Neighborhood groups succeeded in blocking a version of 2012 that encouraged high-rise buildings and stepped up development around metro stations, or elegant density, as then-mayor Antonio Villaraigosa called it.

If the 2012 plan was about elegant density, then the 2021 version should be about fair density. In other words, Hollywood’s capacity is expected to increase, but this growth is expected to include many affordable housing units with minimal displacement of existing residents. The new community plan is progressing well but could be made even stronger.

Due to the city’s outdated planning rules, developers were allowed to negotiate significant changes to land use restrictions on a case-by-case basis, which incites corruption. When developers were asked to provide affordable housing, it was usually a pittance. For example, in exchange for the zoning and land use approvals needed to build two 28-story towers with 731 units behind the Palladium Concert Hall, a developer agreed to reserve 37 units 5% of the total for income tenants. low to moderate.

Under the new community plan, there would be clear rules about when developers would be required to include affordable units in exchange for larger buildings. If the Palladium project were proposed under the new plan, the planning department said, the developer would be required to set aside between 106 and 218 units. (The exact number depends on how big the developer wants to build and whether the apartments are for extremely low, low, or moderate income tenants.)

There are already pressures to weaken affordable housing requirements or to allow developers to build higher without having to include low income units. It would be a mistake. Only 14% of current renters in Hollywood could afford a typical apartment there. If there is any hope of ensuring that working class residents can still find a home in Hollywood, the city needs to make sure the new development includes affordable units.

The city must also incorporate tenant protections and anti-displacement strategies into Hollywood land use rules. The plan should discourage redevelopment of rent-controlled buildings, but if this happens, the developer of the new building should be forced to replace rent-controlled units. and provide the required number of affordable units. There should be no net loss of units subject to rent control.

After years of struggling for development, maybe now Hollywood could be the model for how Los Angeles can develop more fairly.