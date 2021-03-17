Search is activated for all Paddys for a new stereotypical photo project





He has been the butt of jokes, reprimands, stereotypical judgments and Irish ethnic slurs around the world for generations. ow “Paddy the Irishman” will finally get his revenge – becoming the famous focal point of a New York exhibition by award-winning filmmaker and photographer Ross O’Callaghan. The photographer, better known as ‘Rosco’, came up with the idea for St. Patrick’s Day to capture a modern glimpse of what it’s like to be Irish and masculine in the modern world. Now, men with the nicknames Patrick, Pat, Paddy, Pakie, Padraig and Pa will be photographed for a portrait exhibition to be held in New York for the St. Patrick’s Day Festival in 2022. Rosco has worked with U2 and commissioned photography in over 100 countries. He has also combined on film projects with RTE, TG4, BBC, UTV, Channel 4, NBC, SKY, HBO and MTV. The idea for the exhibition arose from the fact that Rosco was called “Paddy” many times around the world simply because he was Irish. This is a study of Irish men called Paddy from all walks of life through portrait photography, ”he explained. “I want to tell the story of Ireland’s oldest and youngest Paddy, of Paddy the farmer, celebrity, binman, Paddy from abroad who settled in Ireland or who has an inheritance and an ethnic identity. “ “I want Paddy the activist as well as Paddy in prison, the traveler, the diplomat, the local legend and if we can find him Paddy the Drag Queen. It could also be Paddy Irish Man who now Paddy Scotsman, born in Ireland who is alive now abroad. Well-known ‘Paddy Irishmen’ who have already signed up for the project include gay and disabled activist Paddy Smyth; filmmaker of “I Went Down”, “Man About Dog” and “Rosie” Paddy Breathnach; award-winning architect and ‘House of the Year’ TV personality Paddy Bradley; Paddy Mulcahy, electronica musician from Limerick, as well as Paddy Kehoe, the seasoned racehorse owner. He also recruited Paddy Byrne, 68, from Dundrum in Dublin and Paddy OReilly, keeper of Fota Wildlife Park in Cork. Activist Paddy Smyth, who has cerebral palsy, said he was excited to get involved. When you hear the word ‘Paddy’ overseas you don’t think of an Irish disability activist who is gay so I love Ross’ vision for this project. Im paddy a lot and modern Ireland is diverse. The word Paddy and Irish men in general abroad have a certain stereotype and it is time for someone to challenge that. The exhibition is developed in partnership with the Brill Building in New York. Any Paddy interested in participating can get more information at [email protected] or @paddyirishmanproject on Instagram. Online Editors

