Entertainment
5 hat trends to be inspired by Bollywood heroes
You will be surprised how great an accessory like a hat can make you look. It is a staple in any man’s wardrobe that is often embellished with the latest fashion elements. Our Bollywood heroes have sported a variety of hats time and time again and won it in style. It adds a whole different vibe to the look and is a bit understated. On that note, here is a list of 5 actors who did a fabulous job donning stylish hats as an accessory to go with their outfits.
Shah Rukh Khan
The panama hat perfectly matches King Khan’s cool attitude. The star is often seen wearing this panama hat as he takes to the pitch to cheer on his IPL team – the Cavalier Knights of Kolkata. It is a perfect accessory for the casual outfits he sports during these matches. He was seen wearing this panama hat even for a scene by Jab Tak Hai Jaan. He is a fan of accessories and style.
Ranveer Singh
When it comes to unconventional and incredible style statements, there is hardly a top actor like Ranveer Kapoor who can pull it off with such finesse. Bucket hats are this superstar’s favorite. It has a very street vibe and Ranveer has been seen wearing it on a number of occasions, whether for filming or casual outings. For all those extroverts, this is a stylish enough accessory to add a little touch to your party look.
Hrithik Roshan
This Greek god is a fan of fedora style hats. He has also been seen wearing it for a number of promotional events. This hat is perfect for any dancer and it’s no surprise why Hritikh is seen donning the Fedora style heart when appropriate. He usually pairs it up with casuals, as he’s seen visiting parties or making an entrance at the airport. This hat goes well with the casual vibe he wears off the screen. He even wore it for a dance number called Fire from his movie Kites.
Aamir Khan
Mr. Perfectionist also received the hat accessory to amplify his look. In Dhoom 3, he wore a derby hat that elevated his formal looking a few notches. He looked dashing as he played his character to perfection, dressed impeccably at the same time. It’s a perfect way to add a fun touch to a monotonous formal look. Here’s a hint from Aamir Khan from one of his movies on how to style it with your formal ensembles.
Ranbir Kapoor
Another hat that can revolutionize a rather formal look is an Ivy Cap. Here’s an inspiration from Ranbir Kapoor who wore this flattened hat in his movie Barfi. It has a very old-school charm and looks quite elegant when paired with formal outfits. This flat cap trend has been around for a long time in Bollywood now, and with Ranbir Kapoor giving examples through his films, you can certainly experience it by being inspired by him.
picture credit
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]