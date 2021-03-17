Kentucky’s American Idol Contestants Head To Hollywood





Alyssa wray and Alex Miller, the two Kentucky contestants on the fourth season of ABC’s “American Idol” are heading to Hollywood this week. “American Idol” judge Luke Bryan was so impressed with Miller, 17, during his initial TV audition that the country music superstar picked up a guitar and performed a duet with the teenager. After the duo, Miller, who calls himself “The Kentucky Kowboy”, received an invitation from the three show judges Bryan, Katy Perry and Lionel Ritchie to move on to “Hollywood Week: Genre Challenge”. After:‘American Idol’ premiere features surprise duet between Kentucky contestant Luke Bryan Wray, an 18-year-old musical theater major at Northern Kentucky University, also wowed the jury. “When you go out, you’re just a presence in the room,” Bryan told the Perryville, Ky. Native. Lionel Ritchie said: “How lucky are we to be able to say, we knew you when and we had something to do with it.” Wray was also given a Golden Ticket, which means she also advances to the next round of competition in the TV Elimination-style talent contest.In a two-night event, the search for the next superstar continues as American Idol launches its iconic Hollywood Week. March 21 at 8 p.m. on ABC. Also:This Kentucky Derby Hat Maker Fooled All The Judges At ABC’s ‘To Tell The Truth’ Premiere American Idol | Golden Ticket Interview – Alyssa Wray During “Hollywood Week: Genre Challenge” contestants will be able to choose their preferred musical style for singing, which will allow members of the audience to get to know each individual better. During the second half of Hollywood Week, contestants will be able to s ‘associate with an opponent, select a song, create an arrangement and perform a track of his choice. Be sure to keep an eye out for the two Kentucky contestants who will be fan favorites from the audition rounds back on stage to sing their hearts out in hopes of making it to the next round on “American Idol.” Contact Kirby Adams at [email protected] or Twitter @ kirbylouisville.

