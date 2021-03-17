Cara Delevingne was ‘disgusted’ and ‘ashamed’ of her sexuality





Cara Delevingne has said her sexuality has led to “suicidal” times in her life.

The actress, who identifies as pansexual, said she felt “disgusted” and “ashamed”.

Delevingne said that while she now comes to terms with her sexuality, part of her wish is for her to be straight.

Visit the Insider home page for more stories. Cara Delevingne said she felt so “disgusted” and “ashamed” of her sexuality that it led to her having depression and suicidal times in her life. Delevingne, who identifies as pansexual, appeared on “The Goop Podcast” by Gwyneth Paltrow when she talked about growing up in an ‘old fashioned house’. It was this environment that made him ignore that being gay “was one thing”. “I think growing up I wasn’t at all visible or was unaware that I was probably quite homophobic,” Delevingne said. The model and actress continued, “The thought of being anything of the same sex, I was disgusted by it in myself, I was like, ‘Oh my god. Oh, I couldn’t. never! It’s disgusting! ‘” “So learning and growing and realizing that maybe I had a best friend when I was a kid who actually loved more than they loved me, but not realizing that was what it was. ‘was. “



Getty Images





Delevingne said this thought process made her feel a lot of “shame” and “self-hatred” as she began to understand that she actually had same-sex attractions. “I sort of correlate the kind of massive depression and the kind of suicidal times in my life because I was so ashamed to ever be, but actually this is the part of me that I love so much and I accepts it, ”Delevingne mentioned. However, while Delevingne has stated that she now loves and comes to terms with her sexuality, she can’t help but think that she would still like to be straight. “There’s still a part of me where I’m like, ‘Oh, I really wish I could be straight.’ There is always that side, ”said Delevingne. The “Carnival Row” actress said these conflicting thoughts were “complicated.” Delevingne, 28, also said she also had conflicting opinions about her femininity and that her modeling career, which she said made her feel like she had to ‘get into the feminine box’, has helped to learn a lot about it. . “To me, I’m kinda, I’m definitely an androgynous person, but like I love being a woman and dressing up and doing all of that, but I also like, just like being a little picky,” Delevingne said. Delevingne is no longer a model and told Paltrow that she left the industry because she was unhappy and didn’t follow her truth. She is now an actress and has appeared in such notable works as “Suicide Squad”, “Paper Towns” and “Pan”. It will also host a BBC documentary series called “Planet Sex,“which will explore human sexuality in all its many forms. Delevingne, who was previously in a relationship with Ashley Benson, is currently dating 19-year-old model Kaia Gerber.

