Ringo Starr on Zoom In EP and The Beatles

Ringo Starr is a Beatle who notoriously got along with a little help from his friends: a rare breed of rock star who not only embraced his often singular personality of peace and love among the most hardened genres. , but turned her into a beloved second act with her 1-800 group, the All-Starrs. This idea of ​​friendship or rather, this sincere the idea of ​​friendship overlaps well with the month of Starr. His new EP, Enlarge, enlists every musicians in his Rolodex imaginable, including BFF / brother-in-law Joe Walsh, Dave Grohl and that other guy from Liverpool. In addition, Starr decided to Release a photo brief to celebrate how great he and his friends are, Ringo Rocks: 30 years of the All Starrs 1989 2019, who completes a full year in quarantine. (Besides, the man is 80 years old ???) EnlargeOn March 19, Vulture had the honor of Zoom with the man himself, where we discussed everything from how his friendships influenced his career to sliding door times that could have changed everything.

What has been your secret to maintaining peace and love during a year that has been like a trip to hell at best?

Some days it’s also a trip through hell at home. [Laughs.] I have things I do to pass the time. Some days I’ll be shot and complain Oh, I can’t go on tour. It’s a really positive thing to do, clearly. [Laughs.] So I decided I wasn’t going to do that anymore and get up and do stuff. I decided I wanted to do an EP. Not an album, just an EP with a few songs. I have my own collection of EPs. I love it because you can really get into a small number of tracks, and that’s what kids love now. They love EPs! And not only that, they love tapes. That’s the weird thing about it. A few years ago, I threw away my cassette player, thinking I had to move on. And now they’re bringing me back. So doing that and hanging out with a few musicians in masks is awesome.

But also, in addition to music, I have a small art room where I do projects. I was lucky enough to be able to do it, and I also have a small gym where I can work out. I have a trainer three days a week and I train myself two or three days a week. I bummed my hamstrings so I have to take it slow. That’s what happened, really. I decided I wasn’t going to sit down and be miserable. If I do something and do everything at home, it’s not like I’m going nowhere. I think I’ve been out of my house eight times in the past year, only to go to Joes or my kids. That’s all. I’m serious about staying alive and living another day.

Celebrating friendship is an integral part of your career, which culminates well with Heres to the Nights. To reverse engineer a question from his words: What do you remember as the most memorable night you will remember with the friends you will not forget?

There are many that I don’t remember that would have been very memorable. [Laughs.] With the three other guys, we had many memorable moments together. I don’t write a book or anything, so it’s important to keep some memories for myself. But one of the great memories was that, wow, everything went so well. We gelled as a group and supported each other. Even now we’re talking about these bad times that there were, I mean, there were bad times. But if you counted, we played the best we could with each other. Nobody ever said, Oh, yeah, fuck it, go ahead. I’m really proud of those times when we never stopped supporting each other.

The flip side is that two of them are no longer with us. [Pauses.] It still hits me hard. Johns has been gone 40 years, for god’s sake, and George has been gone 20 years this year. It was a big loss for me. It’s only when these birthdays come that it really touches me. The rest of the days, I keep doing what I’m doing. I lost a lot of friends. Harry Nilsson was my best friend in Los Angeles, God bless him. It’s life. Let’s lighten up a bit, baby.

What has been your own evolution with the union of music and friendship? I’m curious if the term musician musicians is something you’ve always embraced, or if it even means anything to you.

Bottom line, when I was 13, I had a dream. Who knew where it was coming from. It was that I wanted to be a drummer. It’s all I wanted to be. I had to work in the railways, I had to work on ships, I had to work in factories. My grandfather loaned me the money for my first kit and I paid him back a pound a week. That’s how expensive it was back then. Thirty-two pounds! And then I just started playing. I had no idea how to play, but started to play and understand along the way. I was lucky that the guy next door, Eddie Miles, my friend Eddie Clayton and my best friend, Roy Trafford, formed this group together From the factory. We only played men at lunchtime in the basement. This is how we started. The Eddies could really play, Roy guessed it, and I thought, Well, thank goodness I’m hitting this in the right place. From there I was part of a few groups and traveled around Europe while living in Liverpool. And one day, guess what, I was invited to join the biggest group in the world. You don’t know this is all going to happen, you know? I was 13 and just wanted to play. This life that I received is a mystery to me as it is to many other people, but it is like that. I loved every minute of it. And it all ended.

I’ve been sitting for, what, 15 years after the Beatles broke up. [Laughs.] Make records and not go on tour. I had a moment of clarity where I thought, I’m gonna straighten up and get sober. Six months later, someone out of the blue asked me to start a band. This is how the All-Starrs started. It’s interesting to imagine if I had migrated to Houston to try and work with Lightnin Hopkins. I filled out the forms and everything. I love that it’s like sliding doors. The doors have closed, Oh, you just missed the train. The doors opened, Oh, you’re on the train. Life is really great. It has a few drawbacks but there are a lot of ups when you like it.

I don’t know if you know comedian John Mulaney, but one of my favorite things is mentionned is that the friendship between you and Joe Walsh deserves to be inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame.

I don’t know the man who said that. But whenever they were ready to induct us, they were there! [Laughs.] I love Joe and we have known each other for a long time before marrying Barbaras’ sister and becoming part of our family. When I ask him to play now, we can’t refuse because he’s in the family. We get along very well and we love each other. The four of us, with Barbara and Marjorie [Bach], we have an excellent family setup. Barbara and I will go to their house to go out, Marjorie and Joe will come to see us. I love it.

You know, come to think of it, I love her even more because I’m an only child. Then I was in a group where I had three brothers that I loved and they loved me. And then I met Barbara, the love of my life, then her sister married Joe, who was already such a good friend. It’s like, What! I am surrounded by love. Then I have my own children and eight grandchildren and a great-grandson. I sit around the table sometimes when we have a party like we should have had for my 80th birthday last year [in July] and i will look around and think, Wow, all of these people are related to me, and I’m an only child. It is a beautiful gift that I received. I don’t even know if I answered your question because I kept talking about love.

Joe has recalled that the first time he saw you was when the Beatles played at Shea Stadium, and he was screaming at the top of his lungs with the rest of the girls. The only correct reaction.

Do you know what’s even crazier about this show? Joe was in Shea, Barbara was in Shea, and Marjorie was in Shea, and I was on stage. It’s really weird how life can throw you those moments. But the group was good and everyone loved us, and they still do.

I love watching the performances of the All-Starr Band because, just like an outside look, it’s wonderful to see this spirit of collaboration between famous rockers when egos might dictate otherwise. How does playing with the All-Starrs do you do you feel, and is that feeling different from your time playing with The Beatles?

The Beatles have definitely played a different role in my life. I was in bands before the Beatles and then I was right there. Then it got crazy, but we were making great music. It’s the four of us and I can speak for the four of us on this. It was always a question of music. We were serious about music and it still shows to this day. You can still listen to our tracks and it’s not like that, Oh, that’s miserable stuff. His sure. You know what I mean? Its good. Every track you can be proud of. You might like different tracks better or less, but musically we’ve done our best and it works. Now? It’s all about peace and love, baby.

You are 80 years old but have the aura of someone half your age.

I am 24 years old in my mind. [Laughs.] I think it helps. I’m sticking to number 24.

What’s the most ambitious thing left for you to do?

It’s funny that you’re talking about it. Barbara and I were watching something last night and they mentioned how Mount Everest is opening up again for climbers.

Ringo. Are you sure you want to climb Mount Everest?

We looked at each other and I said, uh, I don’t want to climb Everest. [Laughs.] Everest is not a dream. I can’t really imagine anything at this point. It’s been a great life. As a kid I was a bit dangerous and now these are the results. So if I’m doing everything on my mind, I’m really grateful. And that’s how I live now.

