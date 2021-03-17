‘Extremely Talented’ Actor Seun Shote Unexpectedly Dies Aged 47 | Theater





Tributes were paid to actor Seun Shote, who died suddenly at the age of 47. Shote was nominated for an Offies Award for his dazzling performance as Trinidadian Police Commissioner in Mustapha Maturas Play Mas at the Richmonds Orange Tree Theater in 2015. He was also acclaimed for his work with the Jamie Lloyd Company, who said: We are deeply saddened to learn of the passing of our incredibly talented collaborator. Lloyd, who has directed Shote in Cyrano de Bergerac and The Seagull’s main West End productions, said he had a huge impact on all of us and shared so much love, joy and positivity with the world. He showed us how to be with people with kindness, generosity, humor and heart. The Seagull, with Emilia Clarke, opened a few days before theaters closed in March 2020 due to the pandemic; Shote played Shamrayev, which he rehearsed during the day while giving his final performances in Cyrano, with James McAvoy, at night. Shote was born and raised in Stoke Newington, north London, and trained at the Manchester Metropolitan School of Theater. Her other stage work included a UK tour of Chinonyerem Odimbas Princess & the Hustler in 2019, as part of the Eclipse Theaters Revolution Mix initiative to present black British hidden stories on stage. It was set against the backdrop of the Bristol Bus Boycott in 1963. Seun Shote, center, as Samuel in Play Mas at the Orange Tree Theater, directed by Paulette Randall, in 2015. Photograph: Tristram Kenton / The Guardian Shote played the role of Bob Marley working surrealistically behind a supermarket checkout in a 2015 short play at the Royal Court and, in the same theater, a role in Rachel De-Lahay’s Roads in 2013. He s ‘is made a name by taking the title role in Athol Fugards Sizwe Banzi Is Dead, set in apartheid South Africa, staged at the New Vic in Newcastle-under-Lyme in 2005 and again at the Stephen Joseph Theater in Scarborough in 2009. The Guardians Alfred Hickling praised his such engaging performances. He had previously played in Fugards Master Harold and the Boys at Leicester Haymarket. In 2005 he appeared in an opera based on the death of Stephen Lawrence. For the National Theater, he had small roles in Death and the Kings Horseman and One Man, Two Guvnors. Charismatic and witty, with a stage presence that could be warm and heartfelt, Shote also had a disturbing role as Pitchfork, who makes a nightmarish entry in Philip Ridleys The Pitchfork Disney, which Jamie Lloyd directed in 2017 in a production. atmospheric in the basement of Shoreditch Town Hall. Recently, Shote appeared in Netflix’s Black Mirror and the crime drama Unforgotten. During the lockdown, he was heard in the BBC Radio 4 drama Oil on Water, an adaptation of the novel by Helon Habilas. Elliot Barnes-Worrell, who directed Shote in a short film, Bloke Pears, said he was a nice sensitive performer [who] contacted young artists and supported them. Shote was the artistic director of Orsun Productions, a theater company that provides a platform for creatives from the African diaspora. He was also a capoeira instructor and a founding member of the Capoeira Ceara group. Sarah Barnfield, of Price Gardner Management, said that as Agent Shotes for 20 years she had seen him grow from strength to strength as a superbly talented man and actor. Representing him was a privilege, and the loss of his enormous presence will be felt throughout the entertainment industry for all who knew and worked with him. His talent, energy and smile were extremely contagious and he will be missed by so many. Our love and thoughts are with all of his family and friends.

