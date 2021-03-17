Report: WrestleMania 37 will run at 36% capacity; tickets on sale Friday





TribLIVE’s daily and weekly newsletters deliver the news you want and the information you need, right to your inbox. WWE announced on Wednesday that tickets for its biggest show of the year would go on sale Friday. WrestleMania 37 will take place April 10-11 at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa. The two-day event will run at 36% of its capacity (roughly 25,000 seats) each night to adhere to covid protocols, according to Eduardo A. Encina of the Tampa Bay Times. This year’s Super Bowl between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Tampa Bay Buccanneers was held at Raymond James Stadium in February and had a similar capacity of around 25,000 people. BREAKAGE: Capacity for the next month #Wrestlemania at Raymond James there will be around 25,000 fans for each of the two nights of the event. This is 36% of full capacity for what the event would host at Raymond James in a typical year. #TampaBay #WWE #ProWrestling – Eduardo A. Encina (@EddieInTheYard) March 17, 2021 An email to WWE regarding WrestleMania 37’s ability was not returned. A call to the Tampa Sports Authority, the organization that operates Raymond James Stadium and other sites in Tampa, about WrestleMania has been made to WWE. Tickets for this year’s WrestleMania will go on sale at 10 a.m. on Friday, with a presale starting at 10 a.m. on Thursday. A note on the WrestleMania Ticketmaster page stated that the seats would be in pods of one to six people, and the pods had to be purchased in their entirety and could not be split. Face coverings must be worn, unless otherwise required by law, the note says. Ticket prices range from $ 35 to $ 2,500. Last year, WrestleMania was scheduled for Raymond James Stadium, but instead took place at the site of WWE’s Performance Center due to the coronavirus pandemic. Zach Brendza is a digital producer for Tribune-Review. You can contact Zach at 724-850-1288, [email protected] or via Twitter . Categories:

Categories:

AandE | Movies / TV | Sports | American / World Sports







