Maine musician and actor to perform James Taylor tribute show

Maine artist Barney Martin will perform a variety of songs in a James Taylor Tribute Show which will be televised live at 7 p.m. on Saturday, March 20, from the Johnson Hall stage in Hallowell.

Barney Martin picked up his first guitar when he was 13, a former Sears-Roebucks clunker his older brother left for the trash sitting in the back of a closet. The broken tuning keys that tune the strings required vise grips to be turned, he eventually earned enough to acquire a Gibson Hummingbird. All advice received from this show will go towards restoring this gem that sat in 1982 and made unplayable.

Although it started a lifetime of playing guitar, the scene, performing in musicals, was also introduced to him by his English / drama teacher and mentor Burt deFrees (also to Randy Judkins) . As a rookie playing a character that had a line in Acts 1 and 2 of “Finians Rainbow”, he became the main role of the King of Siam in The King and I the following year. Theatrical performance / American history / high school education was what Martin pursued in college.

As a solo acoustic performer he has performed across the country, to the Bahamas, England and France. As an actor, he has performed in a touring theater group in the British Isles as well as a guest performer in an Acadian folk music and dance group touring central France. He produced a CD of original songs titled Fallen and also wrote the title cut for a collection of songs from the sea gathered to raise funds for fishing families at his grandfather’s ancestral home in North Cape PEI Canada called Life of a Fisherman.

Throughout his singing career he starred as Livingston Taylor on one of these occasions, invited to duet with Livingston on his show called Citylights, a song Livingston recorded with his brother James.

Martin has been a duo, including one with his singer Greg Chastain and his brother Michael whom they called Common Ground. Harmonies are her addiction and came out of high school playing with Full Sail (Mark Nordli, Claire [Bureau] Sullivan and Carole Wise). Most notable was with a 17 year old Coos Canyon trio (Dan Merrill, Brian Johnson) with harmonies that rivaled any big name group (CSN, Eagles, etc.). The trio grew into a full group named after a swimming hole on the Swift River in Byron Maine that Martin frequented as a teenager. Coos Canyon notably conducted Eddie Money in concert.

In the on-camera projects, the most notable were the many commercials from Maine and New England (Handyman Tools, Megabucks) that he did from the early 90s for more than 10 years, even a role as feature in the independent film Liberty Maine performing a scene with Eric Close (“Without Leaving a Trace”). He had a walk-on role in the TV movie of the week A Case of Deadly Force in Boston which he scored when he met actor John Shea (“Lois and Clark: The Adventures of Superman”) in Boston. Shea and Martin had the same drama teacher at different times in college (New England College). Look for Martin himself in a customer testimonial for an upcoming Prime Honda Saco announcement.

As an artist, Martin was invited by legendary Vaudevillian performer Randy Judkins with Steve Underwood to form Randys’ original idea, The Maine Hysterical Society. They performed for 12 years giving audiences hangovers of humor, including Lucy Arnaz who invited the Hystericals to perform in a show she had at Birdland in New York City.

Now in his sixties and almost quitting, Martin was persuaded by his friends Don Campbell and Paul Pappas that he had a bit left in his tank and that he would return to a solo acoustic act once again. Martin has a soft spot for the music of James Taylors and has looked into some details of Taylors’ early days. Other artists of the same nature complete his setlist with originals.

The performance will be filmed live at Johnson Hall and webcast to anyone with a link to the ticket. Each unique link will be emailed on the day of the show to ticket holders. Each ticket purchased covers your household.

