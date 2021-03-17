The Oprah Effect: Influencing the Media and the Monarchy | Notice

Oprah Winfreys’ Sunday night interview with Meghan and Harry was raw, shocking and revealed to the public what it’s like to be a royal. Spoiler alert: All is not as it seems, and Markles ‘time in the palace was certainly not like Anne Hathaways’ experience in The Princess Diaries.

The similarities between Markle and Princess Dianas talking about the press are weird. And, as Harry pointed out in the interview, he didn’t want his mother’s story to repeat itself for his wife. While there are many similarities, Markles received racial discrimination in the tabloids adds a whole new element to the mix that compounds concerns for privacy, safety and sanity.

Beyond the twisted stories and obsessive media accounts, Markle has spoken of legitimate issues within the Royal Family. The refusal to help as her sanity collapsed and conversations surrounding her child’s race were most alarming. The so-called protection that the Royal Family grants to its members who are willing to be complicit in silence is not immune to its own discriminatory practices. As Markle claims she soon realized, the alienating feelings the media spoke of only worsened in the palace, describing him as insurvable. Her mental health crisis escalated into suicidal thoughts and, when she sought help, she was denied resources. There were also several conversations regarding the color of the couple’s children while she was pregnant with Archie, and members of the royal family have raised concerns about what that would mean for their image as a whole. Although no specific name was dropped, Harry later clarified with Oprah that it was not his grandmother. While many point the finger at Harry’s father Prince Charles, it is undeniable that these questions point to a larger problem in the structure and practice of palaces.

The most iconic line from the Oprah interview was: Were you silent or were you silenced? The overwhelming mental space was the result of a politically active woman feeling that she was no longer able to practice what she preaches – female advocacy. It was heartbreaking to watch but also inspiring. What people consider to be the most glamorous and regal position still doesn’t trump the compromise of silencing a female voice. The clear determination and passion that Markle had before meeting Harry and still has during this interview is motivating.

Although Markle was extremely articulate, she of course still experiences negative reactions after the interview. Two people in particular, Piers Morgan and Candace Owens, had a lot to say. Morgans’ well-known obsession with Markle hasn’t ceased since the second she ghosted him when she met Harry. Even after watching the painfully raw two-hour interview, Morgan still said she was contradictory and a liar. Owens agrees that she is lying, but she also felt the need to disparage another person’s experience of racial discrimination and pretend it is part of Meghan’s left-wing narcissistic complex. The headlines are out there. They are displayed on the screen as a context in the interview and they are extremely sexist and racist. Owens later said she didn’t feel safe because of her opinion of the interview. This is incredibly ironic, as the extremely hurtful and worrying media about Markle has tampered with his safety. How can Morgan and Owens call something a blatant lie when they weren’t around to see it? And when will people stop denying women’s stories and start noticing a pattern of compiled experience?

There are two main things that should be learned from this interview. First, the palace has a ton of upgrades to make. It takes change, open discussion and a critique of very outdated practices. Second, we all need to pay more attention to how women, especially women of color, are portrayed in the media. Challenge the rhetoric used, the narratives perpetuated and the effects this has not only on the individual criticized, but also on the contribution to stereotypical representations.