Frank Grillo – Cowboys and Indians Magazine

Frank Grillo sat down with us to discuss his latest roles in “Hell on the border “ and “No Man’s Land. “

The veteran actor has a wide array of credits, but THISreaders may know him best as the deadly outlaw of Hell on the borderor the father in No Man’s Land.

Cowboys and Indians: You have a fairly varied amount, with credits ranging from Captain America: Winter Soldier and The purge Chinese-produced films Wolf warrior 2, one of the highest grossing international films of all time. Lately we’ve seen you in Hell on the bordera drama about legendary lawyer Bass Reeves and contemporary drama No Mans land. Should we consider this the western stage of your career?

Frank Grillo: [Laughs] My career is funny because it is based on everything that comes up when I need to work or want to work. You know what I mean? And both of those movies happened to include horses. And they’re both tiny, tiny little movies, but they’re both scripts that I really dug because they were either based on true stories or true facts. And I thought they were both interesting. So I said, I’m gonna do that and ride a horse. actually, I purchased a horse after me Hell on the border, because I used to ride and thought I could do it all over again. So I bought a quarter horse and never rode it. And I had to sell it eight months later, because I’m an idiot.

THIS: Were you able to spend a lot of time in the saddle while growing up in New York City?

Franc: When I was a child, I rode a horse every weekend. And my younger brother became a barrel champion in New York. He was amazing. So I grew up with horses and I’m pretty good. And I have no fear of horses. I know a lot of actors say they can ride a horse, but then you put them on set, and they really can’t. So the wrestlers in those movies were a little surprised that I wasn’t full of shit, and that I could actually ride a horse.

THIS: In No Mans land, you play a farmer near the Tex-Mex border whose adult son accidentally kills a young Mexican while the boy makes an illegal crossing into the United States. It’s a thriller, in the sense that we follow your son from characters as he fled to Mexico to escape arrest. But the film also focuses on the real issues of immigration and cultural clashes.

Franc: Well, I thought that was a fascinating story, given what’s going on at that border, and how it affects not only the people of Mexico, but how it affects the American citizens who are kind of caught in the middle of it. this one. And I just dug out these two young filmmakers, Conor and Jake Allyn, who have their own businesses and are trying to do cool stuff, and that’s important. I think they did a very good job, given their budget, the subject. I am impressed with them.

THIS: There is an interesting arc for your character, which ends up being noticeably more empathetic and understanding. And while the film’s ending is certainly not tragic, it is realistic.

Franc: Yeah, I really dug that. It didn’t end with a Hollywood ending, with his kid coming back and he got away with it. He’s going to pay the price and his family has learned a lesson from it. And I hope they have become more compassionate, which is what we need in this country right now. This film is very timely, because it is what we need. We need people to be compassionate, to feel empathy and sympathy for the people who are struggling, whether or not they are on our side of the border. I’m not trying to get on my horses and believe me I’m not like a bleeding heart liberal. I really am not. But I think movies like this are important.

THIS: There was a time when small-scale films like No Mans land and Hell on the border might get lost in a rush during their initial releases and never hear from them again. But nowadays, with so many digital and streaming platforms, there’s always a chance that almost anything you do will end up finding an audience, right?

Franc: Look, man, I got this streak Kingdom, which now plays on Netflix, which is originally a DirectTV Display. For my money, this is probably the best thing I have ever done. It was four Seasons best work. But no one had seen him. And then Netflix bought it. And guess what? It’s like we’ve just put on the show. I received more offers thanks to this show. And I had more people and more women, an audience that I’m not used to seeing myself go to, hey, love your show on netflix. And it’s been three years since I did this show. Things like Hulu, Netflix, and Apple TV open up a whole new world for things we might not have done today, but people are finding out right now because, well, a lot of them have to stay at home. It’s phenomenal.

No Mans Land is available for rental on major VOD platforms.

Illustration: Jonathan Fehr



From our April 2021 issue