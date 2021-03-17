Kiara Advani raises the temperature with every ride. The Good Newwz the actress never fails to impress with her chic fashion sense. We love her impeccable style every time she steps out.

Kiara Advani's yellow bodycon dress is perfect for summer brunch

For her latest outing, Kiara Advani was seen donning a yellow halter midi dress. She teamed this look with a black chunky strap crossbody bag and strappy flats. She kept her makeup fresh and covered in dew – perfect for spring!

She has also been seen carrying a drink to beat the heat of Mumbai. Kiara channels all of her off-duty model vibes and we thrive on her fashion. It’s the perfect look for a night out with friends or a classic brunch outfit. We can’t wait to recreate this simple and light look this summer season.

On the job front, Kiara Advani is a busy bee with several brand and movie shoots. She will be the next star in Shershaah with Sidharth Malhotra. She also has Bhool bhulaiyaa 2 with Kartik Aaryan coming out in November. She will also play in Jugg jeeyo jug with Varun Dhawan, Anil Kapoor and Neetu Kapoor.

