The outspoken actor Hollywood needs right now

Anglo-Nigerian actor John Boyega rose to prominence with his groundbreaking performance as Finn in the recentStar warsmovies likethe force awakensandThe Rise of Skywalker. Although his screen presence established him as a Hollywood leader, it was during the George Floyd protests that Boyega became an outspoken activist who refused to remain silent about systemic injustices in the country. On his 29th birthday, we look at John Boyegas’ career as a celebration of one of the most promising stars in the world right now.

Born in London’s Peckham district in 1992, Boyega found himself drawn to the performing arts from an early age. He started out playing the part of a leopard in a school production and went on to participate in other plays while studying acting at the Peckham Theater. Although Boyegas’s father wanted him to follow in his footsteps and become a minister, he recognized his son’s talents and stayed true to his artistic spirit. While at university, Boyega embarked on performing arts and media studies to gain more knowledge about the discipline he chose. He eventually dropped out to pursue an acting career and began training at the Identity School of Acting in Hackney.

Boyega got his first movie role soon after, in the 2011 sci-fi filmAttacking the block, where his performance earned him critical acclaim and several accolades. He followed it up with another touching performance the same year, playing the role of a drug dealer inJunkhearts. It didn’t take long for him to receive wide recognition as one of the upcoming artists in the country. Boyega continued to garner public and critical praise for his work in the 2012 film adaptation of Chimamanda Ngozi’s book Adichies.Half of a yellow sun. However, the highlight of his career came in 2014 when it was announced that Boyega would be playing Finn inthe force awakens, but he will have to endure several controversies along the way.

During the Chinese advertising campaign forthe force awakens, Disney edited the Chinese poster to reduce the visibility of Boyega even though he was a major character in the film. Disappointed with the importance of his role in the back-to-back trilogy, Boyega spoke out against Disney in ainterviewwith GQ last year: What I would say to Disney is don’t bring out a black character, market them to be a lot more important in the franchise than they are, and then push to the side. It’s not good. I will say it directly.

I’m the only cast member who has had their own unique experience with this franchise based on their race, Boyega added in the same interview. Let’s leave it like that. It makes you angry with a process like that. It makes you much more militant; it changes you. Because you realize I had this opportunity but I’m in an industry that wasn’t even ready for me. No one else in the cast had people saying they were going to boycott the movie because [they were in it]. No one else has had the outcry and death threats sent to their Instagram DMs and social media, saying: Black this and black that and you shouldn’t be a Stormtrooper. No one else has had this experience. But yet people are surprised that I am like this. This is my frustration.

In 2017, Boyegas ‘career took a different turn when he appeared in Kathryn Bigelows’ film about the 1967 Detroit Riots:Detroit. He played the role of Melvin Dismukes, a private security guard who has been wrongly charged with murder. The year before, Boyega had received several prestigious awards as proof of his growing influence, including the BAFTA Rising Star Award and the Trophe Chopard at the 2016 Cannes Film Festival. In addition to his acting achievements, Boyega successfully created his own production company, which went on to produce financial successes asPacific Rim: uprisingin 2018. Continuing to build his strong portfolio, Boyega recently played the role of Leroy Logan in the critically acclaimed Steve McQueens anthology seriesSmall axfor which he won a Golden Globe and a Critics Choice Award.

After giving a powerful and honest speech at the Black Lives Matter protest in London last year, Boyega feared his career was over because he chose to speak the truth in power, but his colleagues have publicly expressed their support for its position. Boyega set to star in next Chase Palmers filmBare singularity, based on the eponymous novel by Sergio De La Pavas. Given his meteoric rise to the top of the industry at such a young age, it’s safe to say that Boyegas’s best performances are yet to come.

It is imperative that we recognize the importance of young artists like Boyega in a problematic system like the film industry. Boyega is a courageous voice who tries to dismantle Hollywood prejudices from within. His critique of how Star wars turning Finn into a symbolic black figure is very valid, proving how much Hollywood’s normative practices are symptomatic of a flawed framework. We have come to a pivotal moment right now, a moment of moral crisis that demands young artists like Boyega who are not afraid to voice their opinions despite the possibility of being sidelined by big business.