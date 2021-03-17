Law & Crime sues television in court for claiming exclusive trial coverage





A mock advertising lawsuit comes after Court TV’s claim to be the only network in the world to cover Derek Chauvin’s trial live and in its entirety. ”

AsMinneapolis Police Officer Derek Chauvin is on trial for the murder of George Floyd, no broadcaster has exclusive coverage of the criminal proceedings. But that didn’t stop Court TV from touting its front row seat and now alleged misrepresentation has sparked parallel civil action. Law & Crime Network filed a bogus lawsuit against Court TV in New York on Wednesday. According to Dan Abrams’Law & Crime Network, which broadcasts Chauvin’s legal proceedings live and also has sentreporters in Minneapolis, Court TV has been saying for months in various press releases that it is “the only multiplatform network dedicated to live, gavel – gavel coverage, in-depth legal reports and expert analysis of the nations’ largest and most convincing trials. “ After watching Court TV do this for everything from a special on the anniversary of OJ Simpson’s verdict to one about Harvey Weinstein, Law & Crime had had enough and started sending cease and desist letters. Court TV reportedly offered assurances that it would stop claiming such exclusivity on coverage of the live trial, but it failed to do so. “The televisions’ false statements to the court finally reached a tipping point in March 2021, when they attempted to exploit the death of George Floyd with false statements on his coverage of the Derek Chauvin trial,” says the plaintiff belonging to to Abrams, who first hit him big. the 90s working for Court TV on the OJ Simpson case. Law & Crime says the media picked up a series of Court TV ads covering the Chauvin trial. The press releases included the same reprehensible line about being the only multiplatform network devoted to live coverage, from hammer to hammer … “ “Following this announcement, some Law & Crime Network distribution partners contacted Law & Crime to ask if they still plan to cover the live proceedings of the Chauvin trial and Law & Crime was forced to explain that, of course, Court TV was not the only medium to cover the trial live, ”the complaint continues. He later added: “What makes Court TV’s statement even more blatant is that Court TV was authorized by the Chauvin court to serve as a ‘common power source’ for the trial, this which means they will be responsible for distributing the live stream from the courtroom, in real time and simultaneously, to all TV and media networks that come to court and request access. Law & Crime has played this ministerial role but important in many other cases … Rather than serving the public interest as intended by serving as a pool camera, Court TV exploited its duty by sending out paid press releases to falsely promote itself and promote its coverage as the only outlet for the Chauvin trial to the detriment of the public and the Law & Crime Network. “ Law & Crime requires an injunction and order requiring Court TV to correct the public record. Court TV has yet to respond to an opportunity to comment.







