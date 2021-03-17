Swastika Mukherjee: I don’t want to do a poor job for the Bollywood stamp

With three projects Dil Bechara (2020) and web series, Paatal Lok and Black Widows, Swastika Mukherjee is happy that people have noticed her work and her performances. The past year has been great in terms of work. Paatal Lok and Dil Bechara put me on the national map. The masses, critics and all kinds of viewers have appreciated me very much, the actor says, adding that both projects have been happening in the past three years and people have felt the impact because they all came out in. a year.

She has also had two major posts in Bengali on Bengali OTT platforms and adds that over the past few years she has come to realize that she is not repeating herself. My goal is not to do the same kind of roles, not to look the same on the screen, not to repeat myself. I have always tried to present myself in a new way to the public. I don’t want to be fair on the screen, she shares.

Speaking about his foray into Hindi projects, Mukherjee reveals that it has been a 20-year long journey. I started with television and moved on to the movies. I made hardcore films, later on sensitive cinema came and my career evolved. I shot for Detective Byomkesh Bakshy! (2015) but I had so much work in Bengal that I didn’t want to quit everything and try Bollywood. I have tried to balance the projects in Bengali and Hindi and over the past 2-3 years I have received many offers from Mumbai. I am demanding because I do not want to do something for the devil. I’m an established brand in my industry and don’t want to do poor work just for the Bollywood stamp. I want people to take me seriously as a performer and that I should be able to stand out with my talent and hard work rather than just being there everywhere and going with the idea that I do too Bollywood. I was slow and steady and it paid off well. After watching recent webcasts in Hindi, the public has viewed my work and a number of non-Bengali audiences have viewed my work in Bengali. It was a bonus and it’s amazing to open up to a wider audience, she concludes.