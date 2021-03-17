LaKeith Stanfield “confused” by Oscar nomination for Best Supporting Actor





LaKeith Stanfield admitted to being “confused” by her Oscar nomination for Best Supporting Actor for Judas and the Black Messiah. Stanfield plays FBI informant Bill ONeal in the film, who is widely regarded as the protagonist. Warner Bros. campaigned for the performer to be nominated for best actor in all awards. But he was nominated for Best Supporting Actor along with his co-star Daniel Kaluuya, who plays a supporting role in the film. The move prompted Stanfield to take to Instagram to write in a now-deleted post: I’m also confused but fuck him lmao. I LaKeith Stanfield, guys. pic.twitter.com/3dQlz47EQx – Tomris Laffly (@TomiLaffly) March 16, 2021 He later changed the post to: “The first time an actor with a face tattoo has been nominated lmaooo.” Unlike the Golden Globes, where actors are only considered in the categories for which they have been submitted, the Academy has the freedom to choose which actor category an artist belongs to regardless of their Oscar campaign. Meanwhile, Stanfield recently revealed he went to therapy to help deal with the panic attacks he suffered while filming. Judas and the Black Messiah. The actor explained that he sought therapy after finding out that playing the villain role was mentally and physically taxing. The actor highlighted a cutscene scene where he has to poison Black Panther leader Fred Hampton (Daniel Kaluuya) as an example. “In the scene where I had to poison him, a lot of it didn’t go into the final cut, but we shot [me mixing it in] Kool-Aid, and I had to go through all of those emotions. “With someone like Daniel, whom I just respect as a human and an artist, like Fred Hampton, I felt like I was poisoning President Fred Hampton. He went on to explain that portraying such a hated character in the story took him away from the camera. So sometimes your body thinks it’s real, whatever you’re going through. It’s no wonder I feel so stressed out and have panic attacks. “I realized I was moving forward before I did something like this again, maybe have a therapist. I found this therapist to be really cool. It’s awesome and perfect for me right now. “ Earlier this week, with two Academy Award nominations for Best Supporting Actor, the film was also nominated for Best Picture and Original Screenplay. Judas and the Black Messiah is now available on Amazon Prime Videoin in the UK and in US theaters and on HBO Max.







