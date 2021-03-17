Entertainment
Entertainment stocks are skyrocketing; 10 reasons for an even bigger Hollywood bullish
With three vaccines stung in more American arms than individuals currently infected with Covid-19, with the warm spring days offering optimism against the spread of the viruss and a repressed audience desperate to enjoy entertainment in community settings, Wall Street sent entertainment stocks to record levels.
Other recent Hollywood-oriented milestones are fueling the value, substance, and upbeat outlook of Tinsel Cities, including:
- New York and Los Angeles, which host the most movie theaters in the world, have reopened their theaters (so far at 25% capacity, but still a giant development in exhibition space) see a 525% peak in ticket sales
- The Walt Disney Companies
Dissignature theme park, Disneyland, announced at the end of April for its reopening objective, as other Disney parks scale their invitations to return worldwide (Disney World had already started selling tickets in Florida last summer), while the company has crossed the 100 million subscriber mark with its upstart, Disney +, five years earlier than expected
- CBS
AFTERaired his most successful special in years, with Oprah interviewing Harry and Meghan. Also hosting the Super Bowl last January, CBS promoted the launch of its parent company, Paramount’s streaming service.
PGRE+, a rebranding of the already successful CBS All Access
- Paramount Movie Studios are getting enough rest and in the best position to smash summer’s first box office when Tom Cruise returns as Maverick in Top Gun sequel
- Discovery, a largely non-fiction and reality-based content engine, has been launched Discovery + to an incredible number, ahead of the experts’ rosiest projections
- Lionsgate and Sony Pictures Entertainment have robust feature lists without being hampered by internal streaming priorities, giving real boost to their box office strategies.
- NBC-Universals Peacock Continues To Make Bold New Programming Announcements And Airing Of Office helped double subscriptions, since the series left Netflix
NFLXPlatform
- WarnerMedia, the most hammered of all entertainment stocks due to the relative failure of HBO Max’s launch, and parent company AT & Ts
Toffered to sell Direct TV, fell only 22%
- Netflix not only survived, but thrived during the year of the streaming wars – – creating the only true global footprint with over 200 million subscribers and living up to its promises of a major studio-sized feature released each month
- Amazon just racked up the most Oscar nominations of all time and is about to launch The Lord of the Rings next year what many believe to be televisions next to The Game of Thrones
Before the pandemic, the entertainment industry was in the midst of major consolidations, mergers and acquisitions.
Disney had acquired 20e Century Fox in a deal valued at more than $ 71 billion. Lionsgate had acquired the Starz cable empire for nearly $ 4.5 billion. Comcast
Rumors continue to abound as to whether or not the big entertainment conglomerates could pick up the various theater chains that have restructured, sought bankruptcy protection and other solutions, as this sector of the industry has been most visibly affected and has endured (barely) the greatest sea- change in the Americas’ relationship with entertainment consumption.
As reported here and elsewhere, government restrictions preventing major studios from owning theater channels were removed in early 2020, making theater chains already panicked by the pandemic even more vulnerable as outside investors stayed away. like vultures, waiting for the weakest of the flock to give up or give in.
The feeling is palpable, whether in studio meetings, streaming conferences or on network zooms – – the entertainment business is back, high time.
The question remains – – now that Hollywood is returning to its roots, where will it happen – – more consolidations and acquisitions of studios, potential purchases of theater chains or partnerships with these same chains?
Like most big blockbuster franchises, Hollywood itself looks set for the next chapter in its never-ending series of jaw-dropping survival sequels.
