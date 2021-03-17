Matt James tweets about seeking therapist, sets off ‘alarm bells’

Sarah Jessica Parker will do a lot of things onscreen, but she won’t be undressing. Already.
The actress has opened up about her nudity-free contract clause as she prepares to reprise her role as Carrie Bradshaw in the “Sex and the City” reboot titled “And Just Like That.”
“Some people have a list of perks and they’re legendary. They must have white candles in their room. I don’t have a crazy list like that. I’ve always had a no-nudity clause,” she declared. The sun. “I’m a modest person. You couldn’t pay me enough to have someone pretend to be me doing a nude scene. No double body that’s part of my contract.”
Efren Landaos / SOPA Images / Shutterstock
Sarah noted that producers often tried to get her to undress in her early days, but she always took a tough stance. Once she sobbed from the pressure she was feeling. Lucky for her, she had people ready to fight for her.
“There was so much pressure for me to get naked. They were like, ‘Sarah is going to be naked tomorrow’, and I was like, ‘I’m not going to be naked,'” she said. “My agent sent a car and a plane ticket to the film set and said, ‘If someone is forcing you to do something that you are not comfortable doing, you are not doing it. . ‘”
“I know how lucky I am that there was someone in this case, a man who intervened,” she added.
Given her resume and her power within the industry, SJP is now able to tell producers what she feels comfortable doing. In “And Just Like That,” which also stars Cynthia Nixon and Kristin Davis, SJP meets almost no one as executive producer.
“I am delighted to be back with Cynthia and Kristin and on the streets of New York,” she said. “It’s very possible that a great actress will join us, and she will have a huge impact and we will want to be more with her, the audience will want to see her more.
Broadimage / Shutterstock
While reuniting with her friends is certainly rewarding, Sarah is also looking forward to her wardrobe.
“Some of the happiest memories I have are the fittings for the show. I have worked 18 to 20 hours a day for years,” she said. “After the shoot, I would start editing at 1 or 2 in the morning for three to five hours because you would do two consecutive episodes. At times, I wore 20 to 30 costumes for two episodes. But they were so. lots of fun and did everything I was told. I would try anything. As ridiculous as it is. “
“We doubled up on laughing sometimes because a lot of the business came from thrift and vintage stores and pulled from the weirdest and most outrageous places,” she continued. “Sometimes Michael Patrick, the director, would say, ‘What are you wearing?’ And I was like, “Trust me on this.” Like the bird in the veil or the dress in Paris, in a thrift store. We had no reason to put on this dress, we couldn’t rationalize it but it was gorgeous and knew the audience was going to love it. “
Broadimage / Shutterstock
With the new miniseries, the creators are clamoring to dress Sarah and her teammates, which is a far cry from how things were on “Sex and the City”.
“At first we had a very small budget,” Sarah said. “Nobody would lend us anything. I mean, nothing. We couldn’t get a bag, we couldn’t get a seesaw.”
And just like that everything changed.
