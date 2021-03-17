Pranitha Subhash: What Leaves the Hungama 2 Actress Inspired by Late Bollywood Diva Sridevi | Hindi movie news





Pranita Shubhash is the latest comer to make her foray into Bollywood from the South. The actress who has been working in regional films for a decade is now trying her hand at Hindi cinema. She can’t wait to make her comic book debut Hungama 2 starring Shilpa Shetty, Paresh Rawal, Meezaan Jaffrey, among others. In Bollywood, there have been so many actors who have ventured from the south to the south, but there is one that totally impressed her. And that being, the late Bollywood diva Sridevi. She says, Sridevi maam is a southern actress who made a wonderful transition from the south to Bollywood. And that too regardless of whether she had that accent. It is quite rare. Pranitha, who has seen several Sridevi stars, also talks about her personal favorites. She says I enjoyed watching her movies like Sadma (1983), and also Chandani (1989). I loved his performance in these films. I also like to watch his songs. With these expressions she gave, she set a benchmark. Whenever I’m free I like to go to the video blogging site and look up their dance numbers. With Hungama 2, the actress had the opportunity to bond with her co-star Shilpa Shetty. About the actress, she had told BT earlier, she is absolutely gorgeous. At this age, I want to be as pretty, as effervescent, as perfect as she is! She is very fitness conscious, I love the way she focuses on yoga and her diet. It is also a livewire.

