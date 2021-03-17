Demi Lovato was raped by an actor during the Disney days

Tell everything. Demi Lovato spoke about his addiction issues, eating disorders and many traumas in his upcoming documentary, Dancing with the devil. She also revealed that when she overdosed in 2018, she was sexually assaulted by the trafficker who mixed her heroin. When she relapsed soon after, she returned to that same person.

I called him back and said: No, I’m going to fuck you. He didn’t fix anything, he didn’t take anything away. It made me feel worse. It was for some reason my way of taking power back, the 28-year-old singer said in the YouTube documentary. All he did was get me back on my knees, begging God to help me.

The former Disney star then shared that the incident was not the first time it has happened.

When I was a teenager I was in a very similar situation. I lost my virginity to rape, singer Sober said. I called this person back a month later and tried to remedy the situation by staying in control, and it all only made me feel worse.

Lovato was 15 at the time of the rape. That year, 2007, she auditioned for both Camp Rock and Sonny with a chance both roles she landed.

We were logging in, but I said, hey, that’s no further. I’m a virgin and I don’t want to lose it that way. And it didn’t matter to them, they did it anyway, the Alone singer explained. I internalized it. I thought it was my fault because I always went to the room with him. I have always hung with him.

The two-time Grammy nominee said she was also afraid to speak at the time because she was part of that Disney crowd that publicly announced that she was waiting for marriage to have sex.

I didn’t have the first romantic time with anyone. It wasn’t that for me, and it sucked, so I had to see this person all the time, she explained. So, I quit eating and I got away with cutting, throwing up, whatever. My bulimia got so bad that I started vomiting blood for the first time.

The New Mexico native said she had told someone about the rape before and the person had not been punished.

What, am I supposed to come out to the public after I say, I have a promise ring? Six months later I’m supposed to say, actually, I had sex, even though it was rape. Some people are not going to see it that way. At least the southern Christian girl inside of me didn’t see it that way because sex wasn’t normalized as a child or in the south, she said.

After a brief pause, Lovato added, you know what, fk. I’ll just say it. My #MeToo story is me telling someone that someone did this to me, and that they never got in trouble for it. They never got out of the movie they were in. I just kept silent because I always had something to say. I am tired of opening my mouth. Theres the tea.

Demi Lovato: Dancing with the Devil premieres on YouTube Tuesday, March 23.

