Godzilla vs Kongs MechaGodzilla Design Revealed By Funko Pop





Godzilla vs. Kong’s new Mechagodzilla design was unveiled in an official Funko Pop toy reveal, confirming the robo-titan of the MonsterVerse.

Godzilla vs. Kongs The new Mechagodzilla design was unveiled in a Funko Pop toy reveal, officially confirming the robo-titan’s arrival on the MonsterVerse. Mechagodzilla has been heavily theorized for the upcoming film, and now fans can finally get a good look at what the new version of the beast will look like. Godzilla vs. Kong is set to hit theaters and on HBO Max on March 31. Mechagodzilla is one of the oldest and most popular opponents of Godzillas, having appeared in numerous films, video games and other media. Since the first trailer for Godzilla vs. Kong was released, many believed the robo-titan would be featured in the film, mostly because of a curious trailer showing diagrams of what appeared to be a pair of robotic legs. It’s still unclear what role Mechagodzilla will play in the new film, but it has now been officially confirmed and a preview of its new design has been revealed. Keep scrolling to keep reading

Click the button below to start this article in quick view. Related: All 5 Movie Versions Of Mechagodzilla Explained (Including MonsterVerse) In a recent Twitter post, Funko revealed their linked Pop figures for Godzilla vs. Kong, including Mechagodzilla. The post even named the iconic kaiju, presenting it as the new Mechagodzilla. While it’s difficult to pinpoint exactly what the toy-based version of the movie will look like, the Funko Pop design gives a basic idea of ​​how the MonsterVerses Mechagodzilla will be portrayed. The Titan looks a bit leaner than previous iterations, with a long mechanical tail, claw-like robotic hands, and a new red-mouth laser to rival Godzillas’ signature atomic firebreath. Mechagodzilla’s official confirmation for Godzilla vs. Kong is particularly intriguing because it means that he and Mecha-King Ghidorah (recently confirmed during a visit Collider) will appear in the movie. This could mean that Godzilla and Kong’s long-awaited two-on-two battle against Mechagodzilla and Mecha-Ghidorah could actually become a reality. Unless Ghidorah’s head is just used to help build Mechagodzilla, which is also a possibility. Of course, the film will likely remain focused on the eponymous feud between Godzilla and Kong, which director Adam Wingard has promised will clearly determine a winner and a loser. The most likely scenario for Mechagodzilla appears to be a third act villain, appearing after the duel between Godzilla and Kong and likely forcing the two titular titans to join forces. Or, it’s even possible that Mechagodzilla could be disguised as Godzilla, as he was in previous Toho films. The secrets of the mecha-titans will be revealed when Godzilla vs. Kong releases March 31. Next: MonsterVerse Theory: Godzilla & Kong Unite Against Alien Threat Source: Funko James Bond: everything that went wrong with Quantum of Solace

Rick Stevenson is a Brooklyn, NY based writer, editor and performer. He wrote in television, film and games for over six years, in addition to various stints in book sales, carpentry and television production. Rick studied writing at the College of William & Mary and the University of Oxford, and can say with some authority that they are both old.







