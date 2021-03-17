Taapsee Pannu X Sports Movies Bollywood Gets The Right Chemistry





Taapsee Pannu is one of the most successful and versatile actresses of the current generation in Bollywood. She made a mark in the industry with her performances in many films like Baby, Naam Shabana, Soorma, Mulk, Badla, Saand Ki Aankh, and others. But one thing that has consistently been a part of Taapsee’s career is his sports-based films. Although she has starred in four sports films so far, she has also played the role of sports enthusiasts earlier. She had said in an interview earlier: “Honestly, I have stopped counting the number of sports films that have come down to me! Maybe it’s because people are now aware of the kind of love I have. have for sports. Also the fact that I am very curious to learn sports, the creators know that I will put 100% to learn. But I picked a few out of all those. Yes, I am inclined to the theme, but my movie choices will be more based on what the story is. I admire and probably am so many sports stars, but not everyone has a story worth watching. ‘to be made into a movie. It’s a journey that’s probably worth admiring. “ So today, let’s take a look at the list of sports movies that Taapsee has been a part of and will be a part of. Soorma

Soorma was a biopic of legendary Indian hockey player Sandeep Singh and the character of Singh was played by Diljit Dosanjh in the film. However, it was Taapsee Pannu who grabbed the spotlight with his fantastic performance in the film. She played the role of a Harpreet hockey player and nailed it. Taapsee went through extensive training to prepare for his role in the film. In fact, reports indicate that she was trained by Sandeep Singh himself. Saand Ki Aankh Taapsee Pannu to Saand Ki Ankh Saand Ki Aankh with Taapsee Pannu and Bhumi Pednekar revolves around the real life story of India’s two most famous shooting daadis, Chandro Tomar and Prakashi Tomar. Taapsee definitely hit the nail on the head for penetrating the character’s skin so effectively. Rashmi rocket Taapsee Pannu in Rashmi Rocket The trend to star in sports films will continue as Taapsee takes on the role of a Gujarati athlete in Rashmi rocket. The creators had also launched the poster and the look of the actress had impressed us a lot. The actor’s Instagram posts show the hard work she put into training for the film. Taapsee Pannu in preparation for Shabaash Mithu Taapsee will also be seen playing cricket on the big screen. The actress was roped up to star in the biopic of Indian cricketer Mithali Raj. Her social media posts are already showing how she perfected cricket strokes to play this difficult role. Manmarziyaan A still from Manmarziyaan Taapsee’s role in the musical love story, where she stars alongside Abhishek Bachchan and Vicky Kaushal, also had a connection to hockey. Taapsee played the role of a girl who runs a sports store and learns hockey from her parents. Taapsee’s love sports go beyond the big screen. She owns a stake in a badminton team and her longtime friend Mathias Boe is a Danish badminton player, who first met Taapsee when Sporty Solutonz started the Indian Badminton League in 2013. In India, it seems that we have found a perfect match in Taapsee to play the roles of our sports icons with conviction.

