Vanity Fair toasting Awards Season with Virtual Charity Cocktail Events

The Oscar nominations have been revealed, the venues have been secured, and the date, April 25, has long been reserved on the 2021 calendar to host Hollywood’s biggest night. But one of the questions that remains to be answered is what Vanity Fair to plan your Oscars week celebrations?

The magazine has long hosted the most celebrities per square inch of carpet inside its annual Oscar party, not to mention a string of VIP events in the week leading up to it. Hollywood journalist, Vanity Fair Editor-in-Chief Radhika Jones confirms that due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the magazine is taking action online to host a series of charity events that will benefit the Motion Picture & Television Fund’s coronavirus relief efforts . It takes place a week before the Oscars telecast and will feature a slew of stars including Serena Williams, Michael B. Jordan and Mank candidate Amanda Seyfried, among others. Hours after the nominations were announced on Monday, Jones spoke with THR about scheduling a virtual event (“We want to have a lot of fun”), keys to navigating a pandemic (“a little yoga in the morning”) and getting back to the weekend party scene of the Oscars in 2022 (“with bells on”).

Happy Oscar Nomination Day! What have you planned for this unprecedented year?

First of all, it’s wonderful to feel the excitement of Oscar nomination day. It’s one of those things that even a pandemic can’t take away from us. It has been an exciting morning in the newsroom and it’s great to see all of these talents celebrated. We have some exciting things planned. We have given a lot of thought to the events of the past year and the challenges that the film and entertainment industry has faced, as well as the Los Angeles community, who have given us all so much and are so essential to Vanity Fair.

We are going to be hosting a virtual charity event for the rewards season, which will take place April 13-15. Our plan is to bring the Hollywood community together to celebrate excellence in film and television and deal with all the exciting changes and new developments happening in the industry. A portion of the proceeds from the tickets will be donated to the Motion Picture & Television Fund to help support COVID-19 relief efforts. We are very excited and will have more news to come in terms of details.

As you work out the details, I wonder if you could talk roughly about the lineup and what you plan to offer?

It will be a mix of interviews, one-on-one conversations, special performances, meetings with the actors, panel discussions. We name it Live Cocktail Hour after one of our signature newsletters, Cocktail hour. We’re going to incorporate some cocktails because we want to hit that celebratory note. What we hope to do is bring to the lineup an extension of our journalistic coverage, that is, harness the incredible talent of Hollywood, the traditions of the city, the exciting birthdays and accomplishments while having conversations about where the world of cinema is now and where it is headed. Looking at the nominations that have been presented today, there are so many truly inspiring people whose work is celebrated and these are the themes and the conversations that we want to have. How is the sector evolving? Who were his guiding lights and what are things like here? And we want to have a lot of fun doing it.

I wanted to go back to the charitable element, with some of the ticket sales supporting MPTF. How did you get settled in this organization as a partner?

We wanted to focus on the industry, and in particular, the factions of the industry that might not necessarily have been able to work steadily over the past year. It worried me a lot, especially around this time last year when it all stopped. Joy Press reported and wrote a story for us around the week when production is closed. It focused on television, but largely concerned the overall production of the entertainment industry. Even then, there was rightly so much worry and anxiety about the way people work in the industry, production teams, assistants, and screenwriters, all of whom depend on life cycles. production assets for their livelihood. How would the pandemic affect them? ? As the pandemic has lasted this long, we have continued to be concerned about the ability of these people to work, support themselves and help each other during this crisis. Because the Motion Picture & Television Fund administered funds specifically for COVID-19 aid during the pandemic, it seemed to us that they would be the right beneficiary of our profits.

Looking ahead to the 2022 Vanity Fair Oscar Party, just so people know, will you be back with a party?

We will come back with the bells. We can’t wait to celebrate in person.

Where will you be watching this year’s Oscars? Will you be home

I’ll have to think about it. Probably at home, yes. If I have a more exciting answer for you, I will. Of course, it all depends on what is safe to do, but I’m very excited to watch this year.

It’s been such a tough year for Hollywood, but in the last letter from your editor you praised creativity for leading people to do things they might not have imagined possible. When you think back to the past year, what inspired you the most?

There are so many things. I was so happy and grateful to have had the opportunity to watch and spend time with so many great movies and to be able to do it in a safe way. I miss going to the movies. I make popcorn at home but it’s not the same. It seemed like a gift to me to be able to lose myself for a few hours at a time in movies like Ma Rainey’s black background or Nomadland. I am grateful that we are at a point with technology where it has been possible to share the work. Even though there were so many constraints in terms of the cinematic experience, it was also possible to connect with these performances and with this work. Things would have been a lot darker if we hadn’t had these opportunities.

What did you learn about yourself during the pandemic?

I have learned that if I do a little yoga or take an early morning walk, I am a better person and I make better decisions. That’s a very basic answer, but it’s something that I hope to keep in my life even when we return to work in a more traditional way.

