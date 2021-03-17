Where is Stephen Semprevivo, parent of “Operation Varsity Blues” now?





For many people, the most shocking part of the 2019 college admissions scandal was that it involved actors Felicity Huffman and Lori Loughlin. But the FBI investigation, called Operation Varsity Blues, actually involved dozens of wealthy parents who worked with consultant William Rick Singer and allegedly paid bribes to help their children get into college and college. elite universities. Among those who were convicted, there is a business executive Stephen Semprevivo, who spent time in prison after the revelation of the scandal. The new Netflix documentary Operation Varsity Blues: the college admissions scandal examines details of the Singers program and the FBI investigation, using re-enactments, real conversations captured by FBI wiretaps, as well as conversations with experts. While average acquaintance with those involved in the scandal likely begins and ends with Huffman and Loughlin, the documentary also explores the stories of other parents like Semprevivo who paid sky-high sums to give their children a head start in the admission process. The film director, Chris smith, was also responsible for Netflix’s popular documentary about the fraudulent luxury music festival Fyre Festival, making him a novice when it comes to exploring the fallout from complicated and fraudulent schemes. The singers scam involved paying everyone from college athletic coaches to standardized test proctors to help underachieving rich kids in prestigious schools. Eventually he became a informant for the FBI, which led to the whole scam being exposed and the string of arrests that brought the case into the national spotlight. For his participation, Semprevivo ended up serving a prison sentence. In 2016, the businessman paid $ 400,000 to save his son admission to Georgetown University by posing as a tennis rookie, by Fox Business. It was one of the biggest payments made to Singer and it caught up with him. Semprevivo pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit courier fraud and honest services courier fraud in May 2019. He was the third person convicted of the scandal, receiving four months in September. Although Semprevivo tried to avoid jail, citing lingering medical problems for her youngest sons, U.S. District Court Judge Indira Talwani was unconvinced. In addition to the four months, she included in her sentence two years of supervised probation, 500 hours of community service and a fine of $ 100,000. At the September hearing, she spoke about the experience of countless first-generation students who have to navigate the application process without the help of their families. Think how terrifying this process is for the candidate whose parents did not go to college. Their legitimacy is questioned every day, because they are the ones who took a break to get there, Judge Talwani said, by USA today. “I think the question people have to ask themselves is, what is it that qualifies your children for a side door (in college)?” Semprevivo reported to federal prison to begin his prison sentence in early November 2019, which means he was probably released a year ago, in the spring of 2020. After pleading guilty to the charges, his son was expelled from Georgetown.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos