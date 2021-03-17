EXO Member Kai Gains Brand New Fanboy in THIS Bollywood Star; EXO Ls Jongin trend in the world

EXO member Kai picked up on global Twitter trends with his latest Instagram fad and Indian EXO Ls noticed a surprise comment from a popular Bollywood star. Keep reading to find out.

It seems like Bollywood stars are slowly and steadily turning into K-pop stans! On March 16, EXO’s Kai took to his personal Instagram to host a V-Live for his fans around the world. Mmmh hitmaker shared his daily schedule and showed objects from his study room to his fans. He shared cute details about the movie he last watched, how he craves bread and his current thoughts. The EXO-Ls were thrilled and “Jongin”, Kai’s real name, picked up on Twitter’s global trends. However, there was a surprise visitor to Instagram Live from Bollywood star Kai!

Baaghi Star Tiger Shroff has joined legions of fans across the globe on Kai’s Instagram Live. He left a nice comment on Kai’s Instagram live saying, “Your Amazing Man.” He also added that he wished he could dance like Kai. Previously, Tiger Shroff had shown his support for Kai’s debut album Mini on his Instagram page. Indian EXO-Ls were shocked and stunned and followed Tiger Shroff’s name on Twitter. Fans were so excited about the development that they immediately requested a collaboration with Kai X Tiger Shroff!

You can check out the tweet below:

After this live, Kai also updated his page with the Gucci TikTok #KAIGucciChallenge challenge on the condition that if 10,000 TikTok videos are published using #KAIGucciChallenge, Gucci will cover the costs of childcare and education of the children. children with COVID-19 through the Green Umbrella Children’s Foundation. This is not Kai’s first brushstroke with Bollywood, he has already met Bollywood director Karan Johar at the Gucci show in Paris! Daebak!

