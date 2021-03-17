Entertainment
EXO Member Kai Gains Brand New Fanboy in THIS Bollywood Star; EXO Ls Jongin trend in the world
EXO member Kai picked up on global Twitter trends with his latest Instagram fad and Indian EXO Ls noticed a surprise comment from a popular Bollywood star. Keep reading to find out.
It seems like Bollywood stars are slowly and steadily turning into K-pop stans! On March 16, EXO’s Kai took to his personal Instagram to host a V-Live for his fans around the world. Mmmh hitmaker shared his daily schedule and showed objects from his study room to his fans. He shared cute details about the movie he last watched, how he craves bread and his current thoughts. The EXO-Ls were thrilled and “Jongin”, Kai’s real name, picked up on Twitter’s global trends. However, there was a surprise visitor to Instagram Live from Bollywood star Kai!
Baaghi Star Tiger Shroff has joined legions of fans across the globe on Kai’s Instagram Live. He left a nice comment on Kai’s Instagram live saying, “Your Amazing Man.” He also added that he wished he could dance like Kai. Previously, Tiger Shroff had shown his support for Kai’s debut album Mini on his Instagram page. Indian EXO-Ls were shocked and stunned and followed Tiger Shroff’s name on Twitter. Fans were so excited about the development that they immediately requested a collaboration with Kai X Tiger Shroff!
You can check out the tweet below:
@iTIGERSHROFF
Being one of the best dancers in Bollywood commented #KAIis ig live. Power JONGIN and his talent hold.#KAI @weareoneEXO #exo pic.twitter.com/bwXa6uBGW5
Nini’s Laughter (@LonerWarmth) March 16, 2021
After this live, Kai also updated his page with the Gucci TikTok #KAIGucciChallenge challenge on the condition that if 10,000 TikTok videos are published using #KAIGucciChallenge, Gucci will cover the costs of childcare and education of the children. children with COVID-19 through the Green Umbrella Children’s Foundation. This is not Kai’s first brushstroke with Bollywood, he has already met Bollywood director Karan Johar at the Gucci show in Paris! Daebak!
ALSO READ: Dear Oppa: Indian EXO L Reaches Out To Birthday Boy KAI And Promises To Always Support EXO Member
Indian EXO-Ls, do we want a Kai X Bollywood collaboration? Share your thoughts with Pinkvilla in the comments below.
Your comment has been submitted to the moderation queue
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
picture credit
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]