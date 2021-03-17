Actor / playwright Colman Domingo abandons his young self in Round House? A boy and his soul?

Written by Domingo and performed by him in various productions, from its premiere in 2005 in San Franciscos Thick Description to a production in Australia in 2014, A Boy and His Soul portrays a thirtysomething and choppy version of the performer as he remembers sifting through soul records in his soon-to-be-sold childhood home. But when the Bethesdas Round House Theater expressed interest in editing a filmed revival of the play, Domingo decided the time had come for him to pass on his past.

To be very honest with you, I was asked to do this production of course I was, says Domingo. You know, it’s very seductive for me to do this show. But I felt like my career, myself, my experience, everything had changed in such a drastic way that I felt it would be wrong, me being the struggling actor. I always knew it would live in a stronger incarnation with another actor taking on the character.

Ro Boddie was chosen in the Round Houses production, which begins airing on March 22. The accelerated story features the misadventures of Domingos’ youth, the story of coming out and the farewell to his parents to the soundtrack of his adolescence: Aretha Franklin, Marvin Gaye, Rick James etc. By endorsing both Boddie’s casting as the protagonist, Jay (short for Jason, Domingos middle name), and Craig Wallace’s choice as director, Domingo trusted them not only with his own story, but the portrayal of his deceased siblings and parents, who also appear as characters throughout the one-man show.

Speaking earlier this month via video chat from Los Angeles, Domingo spoke about the origins of the play and the decision to embrace new voices, as well as awards season’s admiration for Ma Rainey. , which just received five Oscar nominations.

This interview has been edited for clarity and length.

Q: You started writing this play in the early 2000s. What was the original spark that led you to pursue the idea?

A: I was a working actor who also had a part-time job as a bartender in New York City, and during downtimes at the bar, which is usually between 1 a.m. and 4 a.m., I created. I didn’t know what it was, but I was just writing down what I was going through. The genesis was really having to deal with the illnesses of both my parents and sell our childhood home and go there and find hundreds of albums that were left behind. And in those albums, I thought these were our stories, they were literally our records of our lives.

Q: When you were writing, did you just imagine yourself in the play or did you always imagine passing the torch to other actors?

A: I had. I mean, it’s really a tour de force. I wrote something that requires you to do everything. Sometimes you play five characters at a time, and you dance, you listen to music, you listen to clues, there’s a lot going on there. At one point I thought: I’m going to be too old to do this. This is for a young man it is not for someone who is 51 years old! Just kidding, because I’m sure I could. But I just felt like it would resonate more with someone in their 30s.

Q: Seven years have passed between your last performance of the play and this winter, when Round House and Louisville’s Pandora Productions versions filmed with new actors. What made now the right time to revisit the story?

A: People have been asking for years to make productions of this, and I think they finally figured out it had to be me in it. I just kept pushing back. I was like, no, no, no, trust the story, trust what’s written. So I think we found this incredibly talented actor, Ro, and he’s a beautiful artist, and he wears a lot. I’m so excited to see someone else playing the character of Jay. I didn’t name him Colman because I wanted him to be a character. It’s exciting to watch someone else lash out and say [to them], Hey, tell my story to tell your story.

Q: How do you expect the actors playing Jay to balance the urge to specifically evoke you with the idea of ​​making the character their own?

A: It is very delicate. Because when people think, Oh, the character is a young black gay man, I think sometimes they’ll just go looking for a trope. All the colors of homosexuality are wonderful, but I think this particular young man is a nerd, he belittles himself, he’s fiercely smart and curious, a little precocious, and he’s just a ordinary guy. I feel like such a boring gay! I can dress well and things like that, but I’m not fabulous. So I think it’s very interesting to break away from the tropes of what people might think I am and challenge that.

Q: What did it mean to see the widespread recognition for “Ma Rainey” and, in particular, the love for Chadwick Boseman’s final performance?

A: It was really, really beautiful, and it was bittersweet at the same time. I never imagined I would do this press tour without Chad. It didn’t make sense. It’s always surprising that he’s not with us. But I’m really proud of what we have created, what we have done and the response it has elicited. I embrace all of this because a lot of times the work you do is not magnified. So those award nominations and being celebrated is a beautiful thing, especially for something that is so close to your heart.

A boy and his soul