West Hollywood City reflects on coronavirus response one year after declaring local emergency





The City of West Hollywood looks back on a year of response to the COVID-19 pandemic. On March 16, 2020, as the global community responded quickly to the emerging coronavirus pandemic, the city of West Hollywood approved a local declaration of emergency. The declaration improved the city’s ability to access emergency resources at the national and federal levels to assist in its response. In order to protect the health and safety of the community, the City closed in-person services for all public facilities on March 18, 2020 and the City moved to a largely virtually connected work environment to seamlessly serve employees. community members. Now, a year later, the city of West Hollywood can still appear closed looking at the locked entrance doors to City Hall. But, the city and its programs and services have not been interrupted and the city’s activities are fully operational, with city staff working remotely 24 hours a day to support residents, businesses and visitors during its operation. response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“It has been a year like no other. As we look back on the past year to address the challenges resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic, we must take the time to remember those who have suffered and to those we have lost. I would like to extend our sincere thanks to our first responders and frontline and essential workers for their service to our community, ”said West Hollywood Mayor Lindsey P. Horvath “I also want to pay tribute to our own city staff who immediately transitioned to a primarily work-from-home environment and, with innovation and creativity, continued to provide the community with excellent service while dealing with risk. of COVID-19 in their own homes. and families. West Hollywood is a resilient community and together we will thrive in creating our new normal. “ In the early days of the local emergency declared in March 2020, the City of West Hollywood activated emergency operations plans to transparently serve the community. At the beginning of the frequent evolution of information and public concern, the City needed to reach as many people as possible quickly and in all the outlets available to the City, including by providing educational material in three main languages: English, Russian and Spanish spoken in the country. City.

The immediate objectives of the City included: Distribute printed advisory materials by mail to each household; Launch audio, text and email alerts over the phone when information changes rapidly; Install variable electronic bulletin boards at the city’s main entry points; Activation of digital advertising on bus shelters and electronic billboards throughout the City; Frequent posting of information to online social networks, both in conventional posts and video updates; and Almost daily press releases on prescriptions, health guidelines and often changing information for businesses and residents. To communicate urgently, the city immediately placed message boards, billboard content and advisory posters on the city’s main arteries to direct community members to information on coronavirus resources in the city. a website zone at the following address: www.weho.org/coronavirus. This website area continues to be updated with the latest information and resources. Since March 2020, the City’s communications department has issued more than 300 Press Releases, email alertsand informational videos posted on social media and streaming platforms.

The City has created a series of “Cover That Face / Maintain Your Space” public service announcements, lamppost banners, community median signage and public service announcements, as well as a community engagement kit. , published at the following address: www.weho.org/coverthatface. To reach “The Invincibles”, a population aged 18 to 29, the City has also launched a social media based video series 15-second videos titled “The masks are” with each video carrying the blunt message: “Wear an F ***** g mask!” The City has produced a variety of updates and video PSAs for WeHoTV digital channels and Spectrum CableTV and has deployed over 5,500 news posts to the city’s social media platforms @WeHoCity. The City of West Hollywood received the Mobility 4 Public Safety organization’s Explorer Award for “ Most Progressive Strategic Planning ” for its efforts to develop an emergency services mobility communication plan to define the goals, expectations and standard operating procedures to work with their emergency service partners and neighboring jurisdictions to guide the adoption of mobile communications so that various agencies and jurisdictions can communicate seamlessly with each other and with emergency personnel. the city Immediately after the city’s local declaration of emergency, several functions of the city of West Hollywood immediately moved to digital tools, including: Contracts of the Facilities Division; The public archives of the city clerk; Loading area requests, parking credits and moving permits from the Parking Services Division; General zoning information and permit application from the Current and Historic Preservation Planning Division; Building and Security Division plan review projects; Urban design and architecture studio development plan concept reviews; Encroachment permits and certificates of occupancy from the Engineering Division; and Online residential preferential parking permit applications and visitor permits using an online portal Permits by plate instead of paper hang tags. Community members continue to contact the City for housing assistance. As of March 16, 2020, the City’s social service partners have received 1,792 applications and approved 1,630 grants in the amount of $ 1,373,196.02 (not all applications have been approved due to applicants not residing in West Hollywood, and the applications are still being reviewed and processed). Through coordination with Bet Tzedek, the city provided mediation services and launched an eviction defense program for tenants. There have been 65 cases since the inception of the program. Staff from the City’s Rent Stabilization and Housing Division responded to more than 3,000 inquiries, the majority of which related to the City’s temporary moratorium on residential evictions. Staff continue to provide personalized housing advice and guidance to utilize city and state moratorium protections and monitor adversarial interactions between landlords and tenants to ensure compliance with the law. Staff from the city’s Social Services Division worked on the transition from on-site meal programs to in-home service, creatively leveraging city transit providers to deliver meals to those in need. more vulnerable to coronavirus infection. From April 2020 to January 2021, Project Angel Food and the Jewish Family Services (JFS) Senior Nutrition Program, combined with help from the city’s transportation providers, delivered more than 60,000 meals to members of the the West Hollywood community. JFS ‘SOVA program also delivered 3,542 orders of packaged food products. Seeds of Hope delivered fresh produce to around 45 people per week in June, and in July began delivering produce to 383 people monthly. The Social Services Division also worked with the city’s transit provider to launch a free temporary grocery delivery program for vulnerable residents (aged 62 and over and / or living with a disability). This program is for those who are able to place orders online at West Hollywood grocers (Gelson, Pavilions and Sprouts), but who do not wish to visit these stores in person for health and safety reasons. . To participate, residents must be registered with on-call transport program. The temporary grocery delivery program has made 30 deliveries since the program began in early May 2020. In sum, staff in the Social Services Division and the Strategic Initiatives Division responded to around 200 requests per month, mostly from people seeking assistance with transportation, food resources and housing assistance. . Often, these appeals are of considerable length, as constituents may present a range of issues to be addressed. The City of West Hollywood has taken significant steps to support businesses and workers during this unprecedented time. At the start of the local declaration of emergency, West Hollywood City Council approved a temporary moratorium on evictions for residential and commercial tenants whose income has been affected by COVID-19. The City has created a toolkit for small businesses affected by COVID-19, available at www.weho.org/business. In late spring 2020, the City’s Recreation Services Division switched to 100% virtual programming, including the award-winning #WeRecAtHome virtual recreation center. Recreation has currently transformed the city’s Rec Reader into a virtual web publication and offers community members a myriad of ways to stay involved in programming. www.weho.org/recreation. This press release was prepared by the city of west hollywood. The opinions expressed here are those of the author.

