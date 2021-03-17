Entertainment
Golden Globes HFPA snubbed Bridgerton, says Shonda Rhimes
TheHollywood Foreign Press Association, the governing body of Golden globes, initially rejected a press event for the black period drama“Bridgerton, “producer Shonda Rhimes tweeted on Tuesday.
Rhimes, behind televised triumphs such as “Grey’s Anatomy”, “Scandal” and “How to Get Away with Murder”in front of herThe recent success of the production company on Netflix, wrote that the HFPA “Bridgerton” dismissal epitomized the problem with the organization which has been criticized for not having a black member among its members by 90 international journalists.
“HFPA rejected our press conference. Until it was a ‘surprise blow’ (Grey’s, Scandal, Murder -SURPRISE!),” Rhimes tweeted. “And yet they ALWAYS asked me to show up in person to present at the Globes. We’re not the only ones. That’s why the HFPA house is on fire. They lit the flame (with) their own ignorance. . “
Rhimes tweeted a Packing item stating that the organization had interrupted press conferences with other projects featuring black actors, including “Girls Trip” and “Queen & Slim”.
“I’m lucky,” Rhimes wrote. “Most important: think of all the great talent and shows that never even had a chance.”
HFPA diversity:Golden Globes viewers deserved more responsibility from HFPA after membership scandal
Rhimes’ statement came after more than 100 powerful advertising agencies a letter mondayto HFPA saying they would discourage their A-List clients from attending HFPA events or interviews until there is “transformational change” within the organization.
In a statement Tuesday to USA TODAY, the HFPA board of directors said it would increase the number of members and demand that 13% of them be black. This board said that this change is a “demonstration of (their) commitment” to make the “necessary changes” to the organization.
“We also recognize that we should have done more, and sooner,” wrote the HFPA board of directors. “To demonstrate our commitment, the board unanimously approved a plan to increase membership to a minimum of 100 members this year, with a requirement that at least 13 percent of members be black journalists.”
Time’s Up, an organization aimed at creating diverse work environments within the entertainment industry, released a Monday statement on Twitter congratulating the letter from the publicists to the HFPA.
“We commend Hollywood’s more than 100 PR firms for urging the HFPA to quickly demonstrate deep and lasting change. The whole world is watching,” the organization wrote.
Earlier in March, the HFPA unveiled an action plan to address diversity issues on the board.ALos Angeles Times The inquest found that the HFPA had no black members, drawing attention to the fact that black-led awards season contenders such as “Da 5 Bloods” and “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom” did not. failed to win any nominations in the Best Picture categories at the Globes this year. was also criticized for paying its own members to serve as officers and committee members.
After:HFPA reveals plan for ‘transformational change’ after Golden Globes diversity scandal
In its March 6 statement, the association pledged to add blacks and other under-represented professionals to the group, an independent hirean law firm to establish a process for reporting and investigating ethical violations. , create transparent processes for voting, eligibility and membership and support under-represented students interested in a career. in international journalism.
“While we recognize that this is a long-term process, we will continue to be transparent, provide updates and have confidence in our ability to change and restore confidence in our organization. and the Golden Globes, ”the board wrote.
Contributor: Kim Willis
After:Pandemic Golden Globes ratings drop 64% to 6.9 million viewers
Complete list of Golden Globe winners: ‘Nomadland’, ‘Chadwick Boseman,’ Borat ‘,’ The Crown ‘win trophies
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
picture credit
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]