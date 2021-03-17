Justin Long, ‘I’m a Mac’ actor, flaws Apple in new Intel ad





jab to Apple AAPL Intel INTC Almost two decades ago, Long touted the benefits of Mac computers while playing PC in front of John Hodgman’s PC in Apple’s iconic “Get a Mac” ads. Now in a pointjab to, Long is presented in a newannounces where he seems much more excited about the new Intel PCs than the latest Mac laptops

“Hello, I’m a Justin. Just a real person, making a real comparison between Mac and PC,” Long says in Intel’s new ad, an obvious play on the “Hello, I’m a Mac” intro at old Apple ads

“They’re all PCs,” Long says, examining a collection of laptops in the new ad. “Oh yeah, Intel! Good. My face just unlocked this, it’s so cool. And I’ve never seen a screen like this on a laptop.”

He then switches to the Mac lineup: “So these are the newer Macs? Okay. So gray and more gray.”

The new ad is the latest not-so-friendly firefight between Intel and Apple in recent months. Apple went from being an Intel customer to a competitor last fall by replacing the semiconductor giant’s x86 chips with its own M1 chips in the latest Mac lineup. Apple has claimed its new chips make Macs much faster and quieter and give them longer battery life compared to previous Mac models and competing laptops. In fact, reviving the theme of old Apple ads was the idea of ​​the iPhone maker. When it announced the new Mac M1s in November, Apple brought in Hodgman to once again play the role of “PC guy” in a new commercial. “Hi, I’m a PC,” Hodgman said in the Apple commercial in November. “Is there a time for questions? Good, because I have one. Why? Why are you making all the advances? What’s the point?” Initiatives like Apple’s to manufacture its own chips pose a real threat to Intel, which has long relied on the dominance of the PC industry. In recent years, Intel has lost share in the PC market, among other challenges, and the company recently hired new CEO Pat Gelsinger to help turn the boat around. At an Intel staff meeting in January, after Gelsinger was named the new CEO, but before officially taking office, he told employees the company needed to “deliver better products” for PCs than anything else. what a “Cupertino lifestyle business” does. probable reference to Apple, according to a report by The Oregonian The new publicity may be another indicator of Gelsinger’s aggressiveness to counter Apple and other competitors as it tries to bring Intel back to its former glory. Whether the announcement will convince people to buy more PCs remains to be seen, but at least Intel is now enjoying Long’s backing.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos