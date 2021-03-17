Hollywood celebrities condemn Georgia massage parlor shootings, #StopAsianHate trends

Image source: INSTA / PADMA LAKSHMI, OLIVIA MUNN, LANA Padma Lakshmi, Olivia Munn, Lana Condor

Several Hollywood celebrities, including Steven Yeun, Mindy Kaling, Simu Liu and Lulu Wang, have condemned the shootings at two massage parlors in Atlanta and one in the suburbs, killing eight, many of them women of Asian descent. A one-year-old man suspected of the shooting was taken into custody in southwest Georgia hours later after a manhunt, police said. ‘a recent wave of attacks on Asian Americans that coincided with the spread of the coronavirus across the United States.

Yeun, who this week became the first Asian American to be nominated for an Oscar for the banned actor for his performance in “Minari,” shared a post from the Asians for Mental Health collective on his Instagram Stories. The post called on other members of the community to “turn off your phones and turn to the ones you love.”

“Please give your tired breathing time to breathe and catch up … Please cry, cry, cry and breathe out. Give your body the space to recognize the pain you have been carrying since then. so long, “he said.

Kaling, who is one of the best-known Asian-American names in Hollywood, called the shooting incidents “sickening”. Using the hashtag #StopAsianHate, the actor-writer tweeted: “The targeting of our Asian siblings is disgusting, but not surprising given the normalization of anti-Asian hate speech over the past year. . Enough is too much! “

Liu said he felt “overwhelming grief” over the shootings, which clearly targeted the Asian-American community in the United States. “Still a lot of things we don’t know, but it’s clear to me that the shooter was specifically targeting Asians. Women,” the “Shang Chi” actor wrote.

Wang, the director of the critically acclaimed film “The Farewell”, responded to a tweet from former NPR reporter Kat Chow that read: “I want to know their names, who and what they liked, the people who ‘they were waiting for them at home., everything they hoped for. I want to know the fabric of their time and the context of their life. “

In her response, the director said: “I know these women. The women who work all the way to send their children to school, to send money home. Too much pain to know what to say about them. other then I’ll just leave that here. “

Condor, known for starring in Netflix’s “To All the Boys” trilogy, said Asians were “deeply scared, horrified, stomach-ache and madly angry” after the shooting.

“Please kindly register us, please please stay with us. Please. Your Asian friend needs you, even if he is not publicly mourning on the media. social, ”she added.

Veteran actor George Takei and “Top Chef” host Padma Lakshmi have criticized former US President Donald Trump and members of the Republican Party for their role in spreading hatred against Asian Americans after the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Call it hate crime what it is. And GOP leaders, stop fanning the violence with anti-Asian rhetoric. You should be ashamed of what you set off,” the veteran of “Star tweeted. Trek “.

“Three days ago, the House GOP leader again called it the ‘China virus.’ Words have consequences, especially those of our leaders. Reporters: ask the politicians who traffic racism if they feel responsible or have remorse for the violence committed in the wake of their words, ”he said in another post.

Calling the shootings “deeply saddening,” Lakshmi criticized Trump for calling the coronavirus a “Chinese virus” and a “Kung flu” in his previous press appearances. “As he continues to spread hatred against Asian Americans, people like this shooter are listening.” she added.

Others from Hollywood who offered their condolences and criticized the hateful rhetoric against the Asian-American community, including actors Olivia Munn, Ike Barinholtz, comedian Dewayne Perkins and director Jay Duplass.

“Violent attacks and murders against Asians are still happening. Please help us. We need help to be safe in our country. #StopAsianHate. Please,” tweeted Munn.

Barinholtz said: “My heart goes out to the families of these people. What is happening to our Asian brothers and sisters is disgusting and appalling and it must end #StopAsianHate.”

Perkins said anti-Asian hatred must end. “I know what such anxiety and fear killings bring to a community. Protect yourselves and each other. I am so sorry. Sending love and strength to the Asian community,” said he declared. added.

Duplass tweeted: “I’m sending love to my fellow Asian Americans tonight – I’m so sorry, I like you and want you here.”