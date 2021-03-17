Connect with us

Entertainment

Business News | Stock market and stock market news

Avatar

Published

1 min ago

on

By





Money control









Masterclass - New financial platform - Virtual event

Masterclass - New financial platform - Virtual event


Nifty50 is now approaching a lower range of the last 14 to 15 trading sessions at 14,500 levels, which could be a negative sign, said Nagaraj Shetti of HDFC Securities.

Trade setup for Thursday: 15 things to know before you open Bell


  • EXPLAINED | India’s road asset monetization plan and how it will be executed

  • West Bengal elections: TMC publishes manifesto and promises 5 lakh jobs per year

  • Lok Sabha passes appropriation bill, completing two-thirds of fiscal year

  • Coronavirus News Live Updates | India supports AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine and will continue to use it in immunization program

  • Square Yards acquires AI-based 3D visualization platform PropVR

  • Maharashtra’s single-day COVID-19 count crosses 23,000 mark, highest since September 2020

  • Ministry of Finance authorizes non-government provident funds to invest up to 5% in AIFs

  • CDSCO panel allows Serum Institute of India to conduct preliminary trial of Novavax COVID-19 vaccine

  • Samsung Galaxy A52, Galaxy A52 5G, Galaxy A72 launched with 64 MP quad cameras

  • Mumbai Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh transferred Hemant Nagrale to replace him

  • Highlights of the farmers’ protest: vaccination camps set up for farmers at the Kundli border in Haryana

  • BrandConnect
    Maruti Suzuki takes a human approach with People Technology

  • Live Updates: Mercedes-Benz E-Class India Launch 2021, Features, Specs, Interiors OVERDRIVE




Coronavirus dashboard

Coronavirus News Live Updates | India supports AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine and will continue to use it in immunization program


Last namePriceChange% Chg
No details on the bonds available.

Forum

Forum

YOUR OPINION

With a further increase in coronavirus cases in India, do you think the impact on the market will be significant?

With a further increase in coronavirus cases in India, do you think the impact on the market will be significant?

27 COMMENTS

Thank you for voting