



Wia dis foto comes from, Getty Images Wetin we call say foto, Yaphet Kotto as Dr Kanaga with James Bond for Live and Let Die Popular Yaphet Kotto wey dey dit im act for di 1973 James Bond feem, Live and Let Die, Don Die at the age of 81. I will die for my home in the Philippines on Monday night according to my wife, Sinahon Thessa, for a Facebook post. Elle tok for di post say even if im bin ag as villian for some ofim feems, e be hero to am and man oda pipo dem. Oda pipo we follow the mourning im loss, actress Ava DuVernay and director Edgar Wright, we say I’m an ogbonge actor. Who is feigning Yaphet Kotto bin act? Wia dis foto comes from, Getty Images Oga Kotto won praise when I became Bond villain Dr. Kanaga for James Bond in 1973, Live and Let Die. I also get Emmy nominations for my role as former Ugandan president Idi Amin for 1977 feem, Raid on Entebbe. Oda feems and TV shows include Alien (1979)

Homicide: life on the streets

The Running Man (1987)

Midnight Race (1988)

A team

Law and order

Just a Man (1964)

The Thomas Crown Affair (1968)

Turner Truck (1974)

Blue Collar (1978)

Brubaker (1980)

Man and Boy (1971)

Across 110th Street (1972)

Report to the Commissioner (1975)

The Star Room (1983)

Warning sign (1985)

Eye of the Tiger (1986)

Freddy’s Dead: The Last Nightmare (1991)

Homicide: The Movie (2000)

For love and honor

The murder she wrote

Death Valley Days

