‘Justice League’: Jared Leto pushes for ‘We live in a society’ line

The stage is the most important new piece for Justice League by Zack Snyder, the four-hour cut that hits HBO Max on Thursday. Snyder wrote the scene during quarantine at his home.

“It was based on a bunch of ideas that I had had over the years. I had planted a bunch of Easter eggs in the other movies that I thought it was time to harvest in this scene.” , explains Zack Snyder.

After writing the scene, he had to get Leto’s buy-in, which took a little while to get the Oscar-winning actor, who appeared in 2016. Suicide Squad and hadn’t played the character since.

“Zack and Jared talked for a while,” says producer Deborah Snyder. “Before approaching the studio, he wanted to make sure they were interested. At first it was like ‘No’, then it was like ‘Well maybe’, and then Zack said: ‘ Do you want to see the scene I worked on? ‘”

In the end, Affleck and Leto ended up filming separately due to scheduling issues, with the scene being completed over three days late last year.

Snyder has been open about big plans for theJustice League sequels he wanted to do before he left the film in 2017. A sequel would have taken place entirely in the post-apocalyptic world, and so it was important for the director to tease him in his cut and show the Joker and Batman together.

“Zack wanted to pay homage to what David [Ayer] “Says Deborah Snyder.” And it was post-apocalyptic, so we tried a lot of different looks and everything. It was a process of a few days after making drawings [of Joker]. “

For other characters, such as Amber Heard’s Batman and Mera, the production pulled the costumes out of storage, and some of them were worse for wear.

“Fortunately, it was post-apocalyptic, because we went through the three covers which were in good condition,” says Deborah Snyder. “At one point, all of a sudden, Ben put it on, and it ripped apart. Because everything was falling apart. Our costumers were like, trying to stick it out.

Adds Zack Snyder: “The costumes were definitely falling apart. But we held them together with duct tape and bare wire and we got some muscle.”

The line “We live in a society” was just one of the many moments that took social media by storm before the Snyder Cut.

On February 22, there was speculation Ryan Reynolds would appear in Cup, reprising his role from 2011 The Green Lantern, after Vanity Fair reported there would be a stunning cameo in the movie. Reynolds himself even responded to the speculation, confirming he wasn’t in the movie.

What fans didn’t know at the time was that Snyder did indeed dream of including Reynolds in the movie, although it doesn’t seem like those dreams went very far.

“There was another idea I had for the Green Lantern that wasn’t Ryan, so I thought if we had taken that Green Lantern route, I should have had Ryan as an extra lantern,” explains Zack Snyder. “Fill the Lantern Corps a little more than just say a Green Lantern.”

Over the years, the Snyders have received encouragement from their fans and friends and collaborators such as filmmaker Christopher Nolan, executive producer on Justice League.When THR spoke to the Snyders last week, Nolan had yet to see the cut, but they were planning on showing him soon.

Deborah Snyder says: “I’m so glad the world is seeing it. Who thought anyone was going to see this version of the movie?”

Justice League by Zack Snyder debuts on HBO Max on March 18.