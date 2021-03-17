Bollywood Roundup: Kunal Kapoor, Pankaj Tripathi, Madhuri Dixit, and more …

Kunal Kapoor: Journey to Bring a Film to an Always Stimulating Audience

Bombay– Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan posed for the cameras with actor Kunal Kapoor after the screening of the upcoming film “Koi Jaane Na”.

Kunal posted a photo collage with Aamir on social media Wednesday afternoon. The photographs also had the other cast members, including actress Amyra Dastur.

“The journey of presenting a movie to an audience is always very difficult, but it gets easier when you work with people you admire and love to be around. Koi jaane na is due out soon and I hope the audience will smile when they leave the theater, as we did after the premiere last night, ”Kunal wrote, along with the photographs.

Aamir made a special appearance in the film. It is part of the song “Har Funn Maula”. Kunal and Aamir will share the screen after 15 years. They were seen together in the movie Rang De Basanti.

The film is a psychological thriller and was directed by Amin Hajee, who rose to fame playing Baagha the silent drummer in “Lagaan”. The film is scheduled to hit screens on April 2.

Pankaj Tripathi: I adopt a realistic, relatable acting style

Bombay– Actor Pankaj Tripathi says that whatever character he portrays on screen, he makes sure he adopts an acting style that people can relate to.

“I make sure I adopt a down-to-earth, down-to-earth acting style. Whether it’s comedy or whatever character I’m playing, I make sure they’re projected in the most human way possible on screen, ”Pankaj said.

He added: “Being able to connect with three different generations of a family is something I never thought I would someday do, and I am so thrilled to have something to offer each generation through some of my projects that everyone could enjoy. “

Pankaj has several releases this year including “Mimi”, “83” and “Mumbai Saga” among many others.

Madhuri Dixit Nene: My baby is officially an adult

Bombay– Actress Madhuri Dixit Nene took to social media to wish her son Arin his birthday on Wednesday.

She posted two photos of herself and Arin. The first was an adorable throwback pic with baby Arin while the next was a short video capturing a fun moment in between.

She captioned the images as follows: “My baby is officially an adult. Happy 18th birthday, Arin. Remember that with freedom comes responsibility. From today, the world is yours to enjoy, protect and brighten up. Take advantage of all the opportunities that come your way and live your life to the fullest. I hope your trip is an unforgettable adventure. I love you.”

Meanwhile, the actress is expected to make her digital debut with the “Finding Anamika” series. In the series, Madhuri plays a missing superstar. The show was directed by Karishma Kohli and Bejoy Nambiar.

Kajol’s confession: “ When I’m hungry, I can eat you too ”

Bombay– Actress Kajol has a hilarious description of her appetite and it’s surely news to her fans.

Kajol posted a photo to Instagram, where she is seen enjoying a meal, and in the photo it says, “You just said I have a good appetite”! Well when I’m hungry I can eat you too.

For the caption, she wrote: “Is this news to you?”

Kajol, known for her wit and humor, was last seen in the OTT movie, Tribhanga. Director Renuka Shahane also presents Tanvi Azmi and Mithila Palkar.

Urvashi Rautela ‘goes to the kitchen’ after her mom shared Virat Kohli’s kitchen photo

Bombay– Actress Urvashi Rautela gave her mother a funny response on Wednesday after hinting that her daughter should try cooking.

On Tuesday, Urvashi shared on his Instagram a photo of young Virat Kohli helping his mother in the kitchen. The actress said the photo was shared by her mother Meera Rautela.

Sharing the kitchen photo of Virat Kohli, Urvashi wrote: “Hey guys i need your help !!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!! MY MOM @meera_rautela just sent me this photo on message. WHAT DO YOU THINK? WHAT DOES SHE WANT ME TO DO? WHAT IS HIS HIDDEN REASON? SCAREDDDD. “

Reacting to her message, netizens suggested that she go into the kitchen and prepare something for her mother, at least a cup of tea.

In response, Urvashi shared a photo of herself on Instagram on Wednesday and captioned: “On the way to the kitchen.”

Urvashi also didn’t forget to tease his mom Meera Rautela by tagging her in the post!

Although the background nowhere looks like a kitchen and appears to be a still image from a shoot, the actress looks stunning in a red saree and traditional jewelry with her hair left open.

Varun Sharma misses sitting on her mother’s lap

Bombay– Bollywood actor Varun Sharma took to social media on Wednesday to share a birthday wish for his mother. At the same time, the actor shared that now that he’s grown up, he misses sitting on his mother’s lap!

Varun shared a childhood photo on Instagram where he can be seen sitting on his mother’s lap. In a more recent photo, the actor kisses his mother.

Sharing the photos, Varun wrote, “Happy Birthday Mom! You are my Everything! Thank you for always being there … Being tall now … I miss being in your godi.

Commenting on her post, her B-Town colleagues Sonakshi Sinha and Pulkit Samrat and among others wished Varun’s mother’s birthday.

On the job side, Varun’s latest outing is the horror comedy film “Roohi”, where he stars alongside Rajkummar Rao and Janhvi Kapoor.

According to business analyst Taran Adarsh, the film collected 15.19 crore rupees in the first six days of its release.

Varun will then be seen in Rohit Shetty’s “Cirkus” alongside Ranveer Singh, in addition to “Fukrey 3”.

Vaani Kapoor: ‘Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui’ needed a body type I’ve never had

Bombay– Actress Vaani Kapoor says she has always tried to be in good shape, but her upcoming film “Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui” made her work harder.

“I’ve always tried to be in good shape but ‘Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui’ is a film that really made me work harder and push my limits. To succeed in my role, I put myself through an ordeal that was not easy. This is what (director) Abhishek Kapoor saw me have on screen and I dove headlong into the process of making this body type for the film, ”said Vaani.

The actress says the film is a milestone in her career.

“I wanted to give it my all. It forced me to achieve a body type that I had never had before. Of course, I wanted to nail this role and I took on this challenge head-on. I needed to appear like a really fit girl. I literally exhausted myself training, ”she said.

Vaani added: “After a tough lockdown period and with almost no training I had to come back with rigorous workouts every day, but when I saw myself on the screen I felt that everything it was worth it ”.

“Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui” is scheduled for release on July 9. (IANS)