Scotch Plains-based actor Garry Pastore co-stars in “ Last Call, ” opening Friday March 19





SCOTCH PLAINS, NJ – Last call, a movie with Jeremy Piven (Ari Gold on HBO's hit show, Entourage) about a real estate developer who returns to his roots after inheriting his family's Irish bar in South Philadelphia and trying to turn it into a casino, opens Friday, March 19, 2021. Piven plays Mick, who is to determine s 'he's ready to raze his family's bar to build a new casino. The challenge is that he's getting closer to the people he grew up with again. The movie stars Garry Pastore, a Scotch Plains resident, who plays a character named Mr. Delvecchio, who makes Mick an offer he can't refuse. "Originally, when producer Rob Simmons called me, I was on vacation with my family in Delaware, we were crabbing on the dock. He asked me to be in his movie, which was then called Crabs in a bucket. I thought he was pulling my leg since that's exactly what I had at that precise moment, "said Pastore. Pastore explained that he plays a real estate gentrification mogul named Mr. Delvecchio, who seeks to redevelop a Philadelphia suburb and trains his protégé, Mick, to take over the project. Since Mick grew up in the area, he should have no problem getting the necessary signatures from his former neighbors. This is where the plot twists. The casting was in full swing and to my surprise Mick was going to be played by Jeremy Piven. Then the cast just kept getting better – Bruce Dern and my dear friend Cathy Moriarty. "We shot mainly in Bayonne, which was to replace Darby Heights, a suburb of Philly," said Pastore. "After we arrived in New Jersey and to my surprise, Jeremy and his company added a few more key scenes with me, and I went to Philadelphia." The actor said working with Jeremy Piven was an amazing experience and the two got along pretty well. "Our on-screen chemistry was almost perfect. The experience from start to finish was just stunning," Pastore told TAPinto. "I'm delighted that it was picked up by IFC and released in theaters next Friday, March 19 – or that you can stream it on cable. It has garnered a lot of buzz lately." "Every time I make a movie you never know what the end of the game will be," he added. "This one, I have a good feeling!" Directed by Paulo Pilladi and written and produced by Greg Lingo Shot primarily in Bayonne, New Jersey, this film also stars veteran actor Bruce Dern, Cheri Oteri of Saturday Night Live renowned, Cathy Moriarty (Angry bull). Also appeared Taryn Manning, Zach McGowan, Jaime Kennedy, Jack McGann and Marky Ramone.







