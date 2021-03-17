Entertainment
Billie Eilish shocks fans with blonde hairstyle: check out her new look
If you’ve ever wondered if blondes really have more fun, you might want to askBillie Eilish.
The 19-year-old singer, who won two Grammy Awards Sunday evening with record of the year, announced onInstagramOn Wednesday she parted with her signature green and black hairstyle.
In the video, Eilish pulls her head back to reveal a glossy blonde hairstyle, before giving the camera a cheeky smile.
Eilish also posted a photo of herself with her new blonde locks, which were titled “pinch me,” a likely reference to the neon green streaks dropped just in time for St. Patrick’s Day.
“BYE GREEEEEN,” she added about him Instagram stories.
Grammys 2021: Beyonc makes history with most wins, Billie Eilish takes second record of the year
In a December Instagram story, captured by a Twitter user@ BILLIEEILISH123, the singer (blurting out a few curses) teased that she was going to dye her hair after the release of her documentary “Billie Eilish: The World Is A Little Fuzzy,” which was released on February 26th.
“I change it after the doc comes out,” she said. “It will be the end of an era.”
Documentary by Billie Eilish is a revealing look at heartbreak, fame: ‘The pressure is constant’
Before debuting with her new look, Eilish prepared fans for the change through her Instagram Tuesday, writing, “Can you guess which color?”
It’s safe to say that the blonde wasn’t every fan’s first guess.
“I THINK IT WAS RED BUT IM VERY HAPPY WRONG,” one user wrote.
Another commenter was skeptical.
“I bet you’re just bleaching it first and you’re about to dye it something different,” they wrote.
Pop record wunderkind won Sunday’s record for the second time in a row Grammy Awards, although she said in her acceptance speech that the honor should have gone to Megan Thee stallion for “Savage”, the Houston rapper’s collaboration with Beyonc.
“It’s really embarrassing to me… you deserve it,” Eilish told Megan Thee Stallion. “You had a year that was unstoppable. You are a queen. I want to cry thinking about how much I love you. You are so beautiful. You are so talented. You deserve everything in the world.”
Megan Thee’s stallion Cardi B Provocative WAP Grammys performance garners praise,
Contributor: Brian Truitt
