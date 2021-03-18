Voldemort actor says backlash against JK Rowling is ‘disturbing’





“Harry Potter” star Ralph Fiennes has weighed in on the ongoing conversation around author JK Rowling and the debate surrounding his personal transphobic views. In a new profile for the British publication Telegraph, Fiennes said he could not “understand the vitriol directed against her”. “I can understand the heat of an argument, but I find this age of accusation and the need to condemn irrational,” the Lord Voldemort actor said. “I find the level of hatred that people express about opinions that differ from their own, and the violence of language towards others, disturbing.” Last year, Rowling’s model of supporting radical transexclusive feminists came to a head when she published a lengthy essay on her beliefs (many of which were not backed by science) about people. transgender. “Rowling’s claims are not only supported by data, but perpetuate dangerous myths about trans people that can prevent their access to life-saving care,” wrote Insider health reporters Anna Medaris Miller, Canela Lpez , last summer. Some people responded warmly to his public social media posts and at one point #RIPJKRowling was all the rage on Twitter.

JK Rowling attends the ‘Fantastic Beasts And Where To Find Them’ Premiere at Alice Tully Hall, Lincoln Center in New York City on November 10, 2016.

ANGELA WEISS / AFP via Getty Images





Last summer, a philosopher and Gender theory specialist Judith Butler spoke to another British publication, the New Statesman, about the ongoing conversation around Rowling and people’s reactions to her statements. When asked what she had to say about “violent or abusive language used online against people like JK Rowling,” Butler said the following: “I am against online abuse of all kinds. I admit being puzzled that you are reporting the abuse against JK Rowling, but you are not citing the abuse against trans people and their allies that occur online and in person. I don’t agree with JK Rowling’s take on trans people, but I don’t think she should suffer from harassment and threats. Let us also remember the threats against trans people in places like Brazil, the harassment of trans people on the streets and at work in places like Poland and Romania or even here in the United States. “ In 2021 so far, 28 states have proposed anti-trans bills, which range from “banning trans children from playing on sports teams to banning doctors from providing life-saving care to trans youth.” . Fiennes isn’t the only “Harry Potter” actor to have taken a public stand on Rowling’s statements and transgender rights. Days after Rowling’s essay was published, Daniel Radcliffe (who played Harry Potter) wrote a letter for the Trevor Project, a non-profit organization aimed at supporting LGBTQ + youth.

Daniel Radcliffe starred in the “Harry Potter” films.

Evan Agostini / Invision / AP





“Transgender women are women,” he wrote. “Any statement to the contrary erases the identity and dignity of transgender people and flies in the face of any advice given by professional healthcare associations who have much more expertise on this subject than Jo or I.” Katie Leung (Cho Chang), Evanna Lynch (Luna Lovegood), Eddie Redmayne (Newt Scamander), Emma Watson (Hermione Granger) and others have all expressed support for trans people in the days following Rowling’s letter. Fans of the “Harry Potter” series have also expressed their disappointment with the author. Others, like Robbie Coltrane (Hagrid), have made similar statements to Fiennes in recent interviews. “I don’t think what she said was really offensive,” Coltrane said in an interview with The Radio Times. “I don’t know why, but there’s a whole generation of people on Twitter hanging around waiting to be offended. They wouldn’t have won the war, right?” You can read Ralph Fiennes’ full profile in the Telegraph here

